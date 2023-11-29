Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1800 block of Richland Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported she purchased a gift card online and that a second party stole the money from the gift card.

1300 block of S Crockett Drive – Burglary of Building

A storage facility in south Abilene reported an unknown suspect cut a hole in the fence and stole items from a unit.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Trespass

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported their property was damaged by an unknown suspect.

1700 block of McCracken Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit card abuse was taken.

1800 block of W Overland Trail – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a piece of equipment worth $7,000 was stolen.

500 block of EN 22nd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole cash, his wallet, driver’s license, and credit cards.

3700 block of Rolling Green Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

800 block of Palm Street – Burglary of Building

Arrests

Marcus Evans – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Aracely Urrabazo – Warrant

John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

Daniel Soliz – Warrant

Sarah Hill – Public Intoxication

Nicholas Foreman – Warrant

Adrian Estrada – Assault Family Violence, Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled