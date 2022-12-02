Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen. It was later found dumped in an alley with a damaged steering column.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by her ex-husband.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Public Intoxication

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene hotel and found a victim who had been struck with a pole and grabbed by the throat.

5400 block of Questa Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A Burglary of Habitation report was taken. Suspects took untraceable items.

2700 block of Beech Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a north Abilene residence and a report for assault was generated.

300 block of S 26th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was completed for assault family violence

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

1600 block of S 7th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim was threatened by her adult son.

3800 block of Timbercat Court – Burglary of Habitation

$4,000 in cash plus two Louis Vuitton bags and a safe were reported stolen during a burglary.

1100 block of Harmony Drive – Indecent Assault

A 20-year-old female reported she was inappropriately touched sexually by a 52-year-old man.

800 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Building

Cigarettes and cigars were stolen during a burglary at a north Abilene business.

Arrests

Ruben Perez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Perez was contacted at his home and placed under arrest for an active warrant.

Krystopher Wells – Warrant

Wells was contacted in reference to a wanted subject and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Riley Brown – Warrant

Brown was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Richard Ammons – Public Intoxication, Warrant

Ammons is accused of taking $57 worth of food and beer from an Abilene grocery store without paying. He was later contacted and found to be intoxicated. He also had an active warrant.

Whitney Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a disturbance and found to have an active warrant.

Joshua Garvin – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in Corrections Facility

Garvin was contacted during a check welfare call and it was determined he was not supposed to be at the location where he claimed he was living. He was caught on the property again after being asked to leave. Methamphetamine was found in his possession when he was booked into jail.

Stephen Gomez – Warrant, Public Intoxication

Gomez was seen urinating on the side of an Abilene business and was found to be intoxicated. He also had an active warrant.

Carolina Gaona – Theft of Property, Possession of Controlled Substance

Gaona is accused of taking $325 worth of merchandise from an Abilene business. Once in custody, she also admitted to having methamphetamine in her pants.

John McClung – Public Intoxication

McClung was found asleep in a company vehicle and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Antoinette Mobley Sherman – Driving While Intoxicated

Sherman was contacted after a concerned driver called 9-1-1 after seeing her vehicle swerving and nearly crashing multiple times. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. A handgun was also located.

Carlos Salinas – Warrant

Salinas was contacted in reference to an active warrant and arrested.

David Gonzales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Gonzales was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Methamphetamine was then found in his possession.

Kimberly Brown – Warrant

Brown was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was pulled over for displaying expired plates. Officers smelled marijuana then found marijuana in the suspect’s jacket. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Keely Lorenz – Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Lorenz was pulled over for crossing multiple lanes while turning and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Samantha Thompson – Warrant

Thompson was contacted during a check welfare call for service and found to have an active warrant.

Paulo Castillo Nunez – Driving While Intoxicated

Nunez was found sleeping in his car while it was halfway on the road and halfway into the entrance of a business. Officers awoke him and he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.