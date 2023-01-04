Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen.

3900 block of Trinity Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took items from his vehicle, including a backpack worth $100, two packages, and some paperwork.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Warrant

A south Abilene business reported clothing worth $8 was stolen.

2600 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his brother took tools and clothing worth more than $3,000 from his vehicle.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a known suspect violated a protective order.

1200 block of Jeanette Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported identity theft.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported identity theft.

500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting a family member.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

2700 block of Old Anson Road – Assault

A victim was assaulted on the 2700 block of Old Anson

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Nearly $1,000 worth of cosmetics were stolen from an Abilene business.

2800 block of S 25th Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A report was taken for terroristic threat.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported cologne/perfume worth $240 was stolen.

5100 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported that a suspect came back onto his property after being warned of criminal trespass.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported several items stolen.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported $95 worth of cologne was stolen.

1400 block of Locust Street – Theft of Service

A license plate and registration were reported stolen from a parked car.

700 block of Merchant Street – Stalking

A ring camera worth $275 was reported stolen.

400 block of Sunset Drive – Assault

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for Assault Family Violence.

Arrests

Viola Kelly – Warrant

Kelly was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an outstanding warrant.

Stanley Mason – Warrant, Theft of Property

Mason is accused of stealing an item worth $10. He was also found to have an active warrant and was in possession of a firearm.

Maria Buckner – Assault Family Violence

Buckner is accused of slapping her granddaughter in the face during an argument.

Michael Strickland – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Strickland was pulled over during a traffic stop for expired tags. He gave a false name a date of birth and was found to have active warrants once his identity was verified.

Hailey Scott – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Scott was contacted in reference to a call for service and gave a false name. Once her identity was verified, she was found to have an active warrant.

Stephian Banks – Assault Family Violence

Banks is accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s brother, who lived with him.

Shawn Conrad – Criminal Trespass Habitation

Conrad was contacted on a property he had been previously warned of trespass from.

Alexandria Hardesty – Theft of Property

Hardesty was seen concealing $286 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store without paying and was arrested.

David Cargill – Criminal Trespass

Cargill was contacted and warned of criminal trespass. He was then seen on the property again.

Marques Davis – Possession of Dangerous Drug

Davis was contacted after he broke a door to a business trying to get inside. He did have blood on his shirt. A subsequent search of his person yielded several Fluoxetine Hydrocholride pills.

Michael Howell – Warrant

Howell was contacted after he was seen digging through trash and was found to have an active warrant.

Sarah Moore – Possession of Controlled Substance

Moore was contacted for driving in the dark with no headlights. A K9 sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to be in possession of meth.

Eduardo Angel Rios-Vargas – Assault Family Violence, Warrant

Rios-Vargas is accused of punching ahis roommate during an argument. The victim did have visible injuries. Rio-Vargas was also found to have multiple active warrants.

Ryan Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to having several beers and shots. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and did not give any specimens when asked.