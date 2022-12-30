Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during a dispute.

1300 block of Westridge Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her property was vandalized in south Abilene.

1300 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a generator worth $1,000.

1700 block of E Overland Trail – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance at a motel where a victim reported her boyfriend pushed her against the wall to get her keys from her hands.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported her personal information was used to open a fraudulent account in her name.

2000 block of Vine Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A motorcycle was reported stolen from an outlying building on a property.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend choked her during a physical altercation.

600 block of Hickory Street – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect entered a residence in north Abilene when no one was home.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted while several people were hanging out, consuming alcoholic beverages.

6200 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen on camera footage taking an item from a local gas station.

3600 block of Purdue Lane – Theft of Property

A firearm worth $550 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

200 block Chapel Hill Road – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A suspect is accused of going over to a victim’s residence and threatening to kill her and her family as well as burn down their residence.

2100 block of Scottish Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her by impeding her airway. She did wish to pursue charges.

2700 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for assault family violence.

300 block of Ross Avenue – Assault

A report for an assault was taken in south Abilene.

1500 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken from assault family violence.

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a husband is accused of throwing a lamp at his wife, striking her in the hand.

Arrests

Amanda Aguero – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Joshua Montoya – Burglary of Habitation

Montoya was contacted during a suspicious person call. He admitted to staying at a home overnight, taking a shower and eating food. The owner of the home arrived on scene and confirmed the suspect did not have permission to be there and that he cost the owner approximately $200.

Garrett Graham – Disorderly Conduct

Graham and another suspect were seen by officers actively punching and hitting each other in an Abilene parking lot. Graham advised they were involved in a road rage incident and began fighting when the other suspect got out of his vehicle to confront him.

Jaxon Peacock – Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Peacock and another suspect were seen by officer actively punching and hitting each other in an Abilene parking lot. Peacock admitted they were in a road rage incident. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Christina Huckobey – Driving While Intoxicated

Officers saw Huckobey driving recklessly and throwing an object from her vehicle. When contacted, she was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be .072 and .078.

Anna McFarlin – Warrant

McFarlin was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Shannon Walker – Public Intoxication

Walker was contacted in reference to a disturbance at an Abilene bar and was showing signs of being heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Mekyia Fingers – Assault Family Violence

Fingers was contacted during a disturbance where she is accused of yelling at a victim.

Joseph Soto – Driving While Intoxicated

Soto was a driver involved in a collision and he admitting to drinking a 6-pack of beer while driving back from Midland.

Henry Milbry – Warrant

Milbry was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Disorderly Conduct

A suspect was involved in a fight in the parking lot of an Abilene business where he and others were actively punching and hitting each other. He was issued a citation.

James Gutkowski – Assault Family Violence

Gutkowski is accused of throwing a lap at his girlfriend, causing her pain.