Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Campus Court – Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another

A victim reported a fraudulent check was cashed from his bank account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported credit/debit card abuse.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking $89 worth of items from a store without paying.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

Two victims reported they were being harassed by a known suspect.

1300 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

$250 in cash was reported stolen in north Abilene.

1000 block of Justice Way – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect stole a table and bed worth nearly $700.

1700 block of Burger Street – Theft of Property

A report was taken for theft from a known suspect.

1000 block of N Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported a Tombstone worth $1,720 had been stolen. It was not placed on a grave but was on display in front of their office.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim was assaulted next to a north Abilene business. He was hospitalized and a suspect has been identified.

300 block of Orange Street – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

An unknown suspect shot a firearm into a vehicle.

1800 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A restaurant building undergoing renovation was burglarized.

1700 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation

The victim reported an unknown suspect entered an unoccupied residence he owns.

5100 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

Two subjects damaged the inside of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

4200 block of Ridgemont Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Officers responded to a south Abilene hotel for a report of fraud.

Arrests

NAME REDACTED – Illegal Dumping (citation issued)

Scott Moore – Warrant

Moore was contacted on an outstanding warrant and arrested.

Ruben Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted on an outstanding warrant and arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stopping all points of sale with $89 worth of merchandise she didn’t pay for. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

John Van Fossen – Warrant

Van Fossen was contacted on an outstanding warrant and arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was a passenger in a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A grinder with marijuana residue was found and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Cody Joe Rowden – Warrant

Rowden was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Jody Rhodes – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Rhodes was contacted for being at an address that was protected under a protective order. He was found in the area.