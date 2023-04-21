Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Pecan Street – Family Violence Assault

A woman reported that her common law husband assaulted her, but he left before police could arrive.

4400 block of South 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A local car dealership reported a car was stolen. Police discovered that a woman rented the vehicle and had failed to return it or make payments for the rental. No arrests have been made.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported that an online account was used with her debit card attached to order merchandise.

2500 block of North Danville Drive – Burglary of Building

A North Abilene storage rental business reported that a suspect cut into its fence and burglarized multiple storage units.

1900 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that a known suspect stole her wallet while exiting her car. Contents were valued at around $180. She is pressing charges.

3400 block of South Clack Street – Family Violence Assault

A 63-year-old victim told police he was assaulted by a known 43-year-old suspect in South Abilene. The victim is pressing charges, and the suspect was arrested.

3600 block of North 1st Street – Possession of Dangerous Drug

A suspect was arrested in North Abilene to prevent further acts of violence. Police provided no further info.

3100 block of Wenwood Road – Family Violence Assault

A 52-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his 20-year-old roommate. Police said he had no visible injuries and the victim is not pressing charges.

Arrests

Miles Philley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Police were called by a concerned party after seeing a man stumbling around and wandering into neighbors’ properties. Philley was reportedly seen taking a bicycle from a yard, and taking a ball out of the bed of a pickup. Police arrested him in the 1700 block of Sandefer Street.

Caneatra Dickerson – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Police contacted Dickerson in the 1600 block of Antilley Road in reference to her stealing a vehicle. She was detained as officers could investigate the claim. It was discovered that the suspect who took the vehicle was across the street being admitted to the hospital. Dickerson was arrested and found with a firearm and marijuana. She became combative while driving to the jail.

Elizabeth Ochoa – Family Violence Assault

At a hotel in the 3400 block of South Clack Street, police responded to a disturbance. Officers discovered Ochoa’s soon-to-be ex-husband was staying at the hotel with their son. She allegedly hit her husband on his head, back, and knee. The victim requested an Emergency Protective Order against his wife for he and his son, and wants to press charges. CPS was notified.

Timmothy Caston – Disorderly Conduct

Police responded to a disturbance call at a business in the 3800 block of Buffalo Gap Road. There, Caston was discovered walking around inside the business. Earlier, he was at a neighboring business being aggressive towards customers and making offensive remarks. He allegedly made an aggressive advance towards children, too.

Melissa Mauney – Assault Threat/ Contact Family Violence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Mauney’s boyfriend reported to police that she had hit him with a jug of water across his face. Police said he had visible injuries consistent with that account. Police arrested her for Offensive Contact and while searching her person, they discovered 3 pills identified to be prescription-only pills.

Marcus Miramontes – Tampering/ Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Interfering with Public Duties, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Miramontes was contacted near the intersection of Jackson Street and Edgemont Drive in reference to a welfare check. He was arrested for the listed offenses. Police reported no further information.