Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of Stonecrest Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone stole a $400 firearm from their vehicle.



00 block of Courtyard Lane – Criminal Mischief

A man reported his property was damaged by a known suspect.



3100 bock of S 22nd Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

An elderly woman reported her grandson has been preventing her from calling police for assistance and in the process, he injured her.



300 block of Woodlawn Drive – Assault – Family Violence

A victim reported her daughter had assaulted her.



1800 block of Driftwood Court – Unlawful Installation of Tracking Device

A victim reported he found tracking devices on his property and he does have a suspect in mind.



4300 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A known subject was placed under arrest after refusing to leave a hotel when asked.



2300 block of Bishop Road – Theft of Firearm

A female reported her firearm worth $309 was stolen.



3500 block of W Lake Road – Assault – Family Violence – Impede Breath

A female says the child of her father strangled her.



1000 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect stole her apple watch valued at $400.



1000 block of Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated Robbery

A man was robbed in north Abilene. Two suspects were identified and the victim had visible injuries, but he did not wish to press charges.



200 block of Highland Avenue – Assault – Family Violence

A man was arrested for family violence.



4800 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported their firearm worth $1,500 was stolen.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken at south Abilene residence.

Arrests

Whitni Battreal – Warrant

Battreal was contacted in reference to a wanted subject and was arrested for an active blue warrant.



Isaiah Reyna-Cristan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

Reyna-Cristan was contacted and arrested on a child sex crime warrant.



Dylan Huestis – Warrant

Huestis was arrested at the main gate of Dyess AFB for having an outstanding warrant.



Gabriel Robinson – Criminal Trespass

Robinson was contacted at an Abilene hotel because he was drunk and making other guests feel uncomfortable. He refused to leave and was placed under arrest.



Jalen Jackson – Fraudulent Possession of Controlled Substance/Prescription Schedule III/IV

Jackson was contacted and found to be in possession of forged prescriptions during an investigation into prescription fraud at a local pharmacy.



Jeremiah Martinez – Fraudulent Possession of Controlled Substance/Prescription Schedule II/IV

Martinez was contacted and found to be in possession of forged prescriptions during an investigation into prescription fraud at a local pharmacy.



Eric Cottrell – Warrant

Cottrell was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.



Rickey Courtney – Public Intoxication

Courtney was arrested after leaving a local hospital. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was a danger to himself and others.



Astro Miller – Public Intoxication

Miller was contacted after a concerned citizen called police. He was found to be heavily intoxicated.



Gary Bien – Assault – Family Violence

Bien is accused of assaulting his wife by grabbing her by the neck during an argument. He was also being uncooperative with police and showing signs of being intoxicated.