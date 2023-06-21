Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3700 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assualt

Police responded to a disturbance and a report was taken for assault. This incident is under investigation.

800 block of Green Valley Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported that an unknown suspect stole a 2001 Polaris ATV from the backyard.

600 block of Amherst Drive – Assualt

A victim claimed he was assaulted by his female roommate and was given case forms to fill out.

200 block of North Leggett Drive – Theft

A theft was reported from a business in the 200 block of North Leggett.

100 block of Green Street – Theft of Property

A business reported that a $1,500 catalytic converter was stolen from a customer’s vehicle.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Fraud Use/Possession

A victim reported an ID theft.

1700 block of Lillius Street – Burglary of Habitation

A northside residence was found with the front door kicked in. Items of value were in the home and nothing seemed to be missing.

4400 block of Clack Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a $1,250 Toyota catalytic converter was cut from the underside of his vehicle.

200 block of Cypress Street – Terroristic Threat

A terrorist threat report was taken involving one Hispanic make subject.

3100 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A 40-year-old is suspected of taking inventory from a Northside business.

2500 block of South 11th Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was stolen from a vehicle as a result of a burglary.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A business is pressing charges against a suspect who walked out of the store with $471.63 worth of merchandise.

3200 block of Chimney Rock Road – Burglary of Habitation

A south Abilene resident reported that his residence was open and a burglary report was taken.

39000 block of Hi-Vu Drive – Fruad Use/Possession

A south Abilene resident reported that an unknown subject out of state is using his identity information.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A citation for theft of property was issued at a South Abilene store.

900 block of Nelson Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a generator, household goods, and a weed cutter from a residence.

500 block of Sammons Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim wishes to press charges of criminal trespass.

Arrests

Juan Lira – Misdemeanor

Police responded to Dyess Air Force Base for a wanted person and Lira was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Mitchell Wolfe – Warrant

Wolfe was contacted at a local bar. Police knew beforehand that he has active warrants and arrested him.

Devin Baker – Custody Arrest

Baker was contacted during a theft call for service for walking out with $471.63 in merchandise without pay. He admitted to stealing and was taken into the Taylor County Jail.

Paula Hasty – Warrant

Hasty was arrested on a warrant for theft of property.

Mary Haugen – Misdemeanor Citation

Haugen was seen concealing a $6.97 bottle of wine under a jacket. She was contacted for a call for service and was written a citation.

Paula Quinones – Custody Arrest

Quinones called in on herself stating she was intoxicated and had nowhere to go. When contacted, police found she was heavily intoxicated and had slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol and urinated herself. Police arrested Quinones for public intoxication, as she was considered a danger to herself and others.