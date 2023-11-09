Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

$800 worth of cash was reported stolen.

2100 block of Lowden Street – Death Investigation

A victim showed up to a north Abilene ER with a gunshot wound and died.

2300 block of Bishop Road – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported someone was threatening to disclose intimate visual material.

1100 block of N 15th Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Police responded to a burglary where the front door to a home had been kicked in overnight.

3600 block of Erie Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his brother caused over $2,200 in damage to his truck while it was parked in his driveway overnight.

3300 block of Turner Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a business for someone stealing a game controller.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report was taken for fraud.

2200 block of Vogel Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim contacted police to file a report for theft of a firearm.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported an unknown man shot a firearm during an altercation.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for aggravated assault in south Abilene.

200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

1200 block of Westview Drive – Theft of Property

Arrests

Kyle Cannon – Assault Threat/Contact

Stephon Woodards – Warrant

Daniel Nesmith – Warrant

Bobby Nettles – Warrant

Shawna Bennett – Warrant

Ashley Brooks – Warrant

Cedric Cantu – Public Intoxication

Mason Fuller – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Evading Arrest Detention

Kara Keele – Warrant

Briana Roe – Criminal Trespass