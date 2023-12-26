Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3100 block of S 5th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Police responded to a disturbance at an Abilene home where a family member bashed another family member’s head in.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Harassment

A school administrator received a communication that was harassing and embarrassing in nature.

3100 block of S 5th Street – Theft of Property

Police received a report for theft of property.

1700 block of Hwy 351 – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a tool chest containing several power tools from the back of his truck without permission while he was at the store.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A report was taken for Burglary of a Vehicle after a victim reported an unknown suspect unlawfully entered his vehicle and took a laptop.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Indecent Assault

A report for Indecent Assault was taken in south Abilene.

1600 block of S 23rd Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A report for terroristic threat family violence was taken.

1300 block of S 12th Street – Theft of Property

A report for Theft of Property was taken in south Abilene.

700 block of Clinton Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after assaulting her husband.

1900 block of Matador Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken in south Abilene for Aggravated Assault.

1400 block of Bel Air Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in north Abilene.

1800 block of N 6th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene after pointing a deadly weapon and threatening victims.

3900 block of N 21st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief in south Abilene.

1600 block of N 21st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a suspect stabbed him multiple times during a verbal altercation.

5400 block of Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

500 block of S La Salle Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a family member pulled a weapon on him in a threatening manner, and he does wish to press charges.

3000 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

1800 block of Grape Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his roommate with a knife in north Abilene.

2100 block of S 20th Street – Robbery

A report was taken for robbery in south Abilene.

2200 block of Industrial Boulevard – Warrant

A suspect was arrested for burglary of a building, warrants, and possession of controlled substance in south Abilene.

5600 block of Golden Eagle Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her, causing injury.

5200 block of N 9th Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report for violation of bond was taken in north Abilene.

3100 block of S 5th Street – Assault

A victim reported a suspect assaulted her in south Abilene by striking her with a BB gun.

1200 block of S 4th Street – Harassment

A victim reported a known suspect posted untrue and embarrassing things about her on social media.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A citizen in south Abilene reported she and her girlfriend were assaulted by her girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

2300 block of Westmoreland Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his license plate worth $100 was stolen off his motorcycle.

2900 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

300 block of Cornerstone Court- Assault Family Violence

2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-spouse previously, and he was trying to enter her apartment to assault her again.

6300 block of Bay Hill Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person entered her motor vehicle and took property.

400 block of Northway Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Officers responded to a disturbance where a victim reported she was threatened by her father. He said he was going to kill her while holding a kitchen knife.

1500 block of Fannin Street- Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported $5,000 worth of jewelry was stolen during a burglary, as well as a firearm.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assault family Violence

A victim reported his girlfriend assaulted him at a south Abilene motel.

2900 block of N 2nd Street – Assault

A report for assault was completed in north Abilene.

3300 block of Nonesuch Road – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was completed for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Arrests

Paul Snyder – Warrant

Antonio Sauceda – Warrant

Draco Johnson – Warrant

Hunter Strawbridge – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Paul Hightree – Theft of Property

Destiny Chambers – Warrant

Matthew Altendorf – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Adrianna Jimenez – Warrant

Brandon Lendermon – Driving While Intoxicated

Mariela Chaves – Assault Family Violence

Frederick Hemphill – Warrant

Joseph Schoberg – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon Family Violence

Destiny Hartwick – Disorderly Conduct, Assault Family Violence

Hanna Calderon – Driving While Intoxicated

Christopher Flye – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon Family Violence

Molly Nichols – Assault Family Violence

Amanda Wyatt – Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint, Interfere with Emergency

Luis Rivera Vega – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon Family Violence

Michael Conant – Warrant

Chad Cate – Warrant

Anthony Hernandez – Public Intoxication

Jonathan Morales – Warrant

Robert Camron – Warrant, Burglary of Building, Possession of Controlled Substance

Jeremy Eden – Robbery

Leticia Reyes – Driving While Intoxicated

James French – Public Intoxication