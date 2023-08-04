Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Sayles Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect was caught on camera causing $500 in damage to a south Abilene business.

3700 block of Purdue Lane – Burglary

A victim reported an unknown suspect took tools worth nearly $1500.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend and felt pain.

1300 block of Hwy 83/84 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A citizen reported his motorcycle was stolen after he left it disabled on the side of the road.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was arrested after he was seen concealing items and leaving a store without paying.

2000 block of N 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A victim had $400 in tools stolen from his residence by a known suspect.

2500 block of Brentwood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported tools worth $500 were stolen out of the bed of his work truck.

2300 block of Moore Street – Assault Family Violence

700 block of River Bend Apartment – Assault

An assault family report was taken in

1000 block of Albany Street – Assault Family Violence

An Assault Family Violence report was taken in the 1000 block of Albany.

2900 block of S 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A report for a stolen motorcycle was taken in south Abilene.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Vehicle

Camera equipment worth $850 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

Arrests

Michael Mitchell – Warrant

Mitchell was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Christopher Semmelmann – Theft of Property

Semmelmann was seen stealing items from an Abilene store. He was arrested for theft.

Guadalupe Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Travis Stanchfield – Evading Arrest Detention

Stanchfield is accused of evading arrest.

Brent Repp – Criminal Trespass

Repp is accused of refusing to leave an Abilene emergency room and was arrested.

Tracy Watson – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Watson is accused of trespassing on a property in south Abilene. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants.

Vanessa Leandro – Driving While Intoxicated

Leandro was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested.