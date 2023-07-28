Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4000 block of N 1st Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a suspect called him over the phone and threatened to kill him.

1400 block of Graham Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in central Abilene.

1000 block of Locust Street – Assault

A suspect is accused of assaulting a victim.

2200 block of Amy Lyn Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported money was stolen from a lock box at a group home she manages.

1500 block of N 19th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an assault and criminal mischief over the phone.

4500 block of Velta Lane – Theft of Property

Hundreds of dollars of cleaning equipment and supplies were reported stolen.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Terroristic Threat

A report for terroristic threat was taken in south Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for fraudulent use of identifying information.

300 block of S Leggett – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was assaulted in south Abilene.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Public Servant

A suspect is accused of assaulting a peace officer.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene mobile home park.

Arrests

Steven Timmis – Driving with License Invalid

Timmis was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a suspended license.

Elkeithtryck Mason – Warrant

Mason was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Curtis Williams – Warrant, Evading Arrest Detention

Williams was contacted while walking on the wrong side of the road and was found to have outstanding warrants.

Timothy Watson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Watson was contacted while he was parked on the wrong side of the road. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and was arrested.

Mackenzie Utley – Warrant

Utley was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Jacklyn Pace – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Pace was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine and Pace was also found to have an active warrant.

Deandre Robinson – Assault

Robinson was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of hitting his girlfriend and ripping her dress off.

Austin Chevrie – Warrant

Chevrie was contacted while riding a minibike on a public road. He was found to have an active warrant.

Luis Rosete Jimenez – Warrant

Jimenez was contacted while riding his bike on the wrong side of the road and was found to have an active warrant.

Antonio Sarratea – Warrant

Sarratea was contacted during a call for service, where he had a warrant out for his arrest.

April Leyva – Possession of Controlled Substance

Leyva was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Siler – Possession of Controlled Substance

Siler was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of narcotics.

Joshua Jones – Driving While Intoxicated

Jones was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He blood was drawn via warrant.

Dynastiee Warren – Possession of Controlled Substance

Warren was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of drugs.

Michael Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests.