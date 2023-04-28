Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4100 block of Russell Avenue – Burgarly of Building

A victim reported his dead brother’s vehicle was broken into overnight. Nothing was stolen.

1400 block of Bridge Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim called police after finding a suspect in her vehicle.

2100 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his wallet was stolen during a vehicle burglary.

3600 block of Oldham Lane – Criminal Mischief

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

A man was assaulted at a north Abilene convenience store.

1200 block of Butternut Street – Robbery

A victim was assaulted while the offender was stealing from a south Abilene business.

1500 block of S 2nd Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for continual violation of a protective order.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her boyfriend pointed a handgun in her face during an argument.

Arrests

Dianne Arms – Public Intoxication

Arms was contacted at a local shelter in reference to a drunk driver call. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Kevin Howard – No DL, Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Deadly Conduct

Howard’s vehicle was searched, and officers found nearly 18 grams of MDMA. When at the police station, Howard was interviewed in reference to a random shooting in the lobby of a local motel. He admitted to firing shots in the lobby after getting into a disturbance with staff.

Teoisha Williams – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Williams’ purse and person was searched, and officers found nearly 18 grams of MDMA.

Kara Jones – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Lindley Benson – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Benson was contacted during a traffic stop and officers learned there was a lifelong protective order in place that prohibited Benson from being within 1000 of his front seat passenger.

Aquill Beemen – Warrant

Beemen was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have two warrants.

Bulmaro Diaz – Public Intoxication

Diaz was contacted after someone reported they saw him leaving a vehicle that was involved in an accident. He was seen walking with a case of beer and acting very intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Ananias Lopez – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Lopez was contacted in reference to a drunk driver report. He’s accused of nearly hitting several vehicles before falling asleep in a fast food drive thru. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jacob Clark-Kingery – Driving While Intoxicated

Clark-Kingery was pulled over for going 58MPH in a 45MPH zone. He gave officers a business card instead of his drivers license and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.083 and 0.079.

Breanna Chittum – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container

Chittum was contacted during an investigation and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested.