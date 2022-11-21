Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3400 block of State Street – Harassment

A report was taken for harassment after a victim was receiving threats from a known suspect.

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole a $500 apple watch.

5800 block of Victory Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband assaulted her. She did have visible injuries.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm, holster, and magazine were stolen from his home, worth an estimated $420.

1800 block of Industrial Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her common-law husband impeded her airway, making her unable to breathe. She was hospitalized for treatment.

4500 block S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A north Abilene business reported several unauthorized charges were made on a company credit card.

3300 block of S 5th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect stole property from a south Abilene habitation.

100 block of Grape Street – Injury to Child

A woman was assaulted by her adult daughter at their workplace.

3300 block of Catclaw Drive – Forgery Financial

A forgery situation was reported by management of an Abilene credit union.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was broken into at a south Abilene apartment complex. Several items, including airpods, a wallet, a food stamps card, a drivers license, a bank card, and more were reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim said that as he was walking to his parent’s house, an unknown female tried to hit him with her car.

5200 block of Benbrook Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported he was threatened with a firearm by his brother.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A male reported he was assaulted by a known suspect at a south Abilene bar.

800 block of N Bowie Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for a domestic dispute at a residence involving multiple family members.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was choked by her boyfriend.

1300 block of S Crockett Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a vehicle stolen in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was issued a citation for stealing $70 worth of food from a north Abilene grocery store.

1900 block of Butternut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his ex-girlfriend at a south Abilene business.

2800 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim sustained minor injuries during an assault.

3100 block of S 2nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Assault Family Violence.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Murder

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

5800 block of Hartford Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted at his south Abilene residence by a known suspect.

3100 block of S 5th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his girlfriend at a south Abilene residence.

1800 block of Pemelton Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect entered a car, took a set of keys belonging to a second car, then stole the 2nd car.

1900 block of S 15th Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A 79-year-old man reported his wife assaulted him.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was arrested for evading arrest, theft, and criminal trespass after she was observed stealing $334 worth of items from an Abilene grocery store.

4500 block of N 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

An Abilene realtor reported an unknown suspect took copper and a washer and dryer from a home they are managing.

2200 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect entered a north Abilene business and stole a generator worth $600.

3700 block of Janice Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he witnessed an assault between his roommate and her girlfriend.

5400 block of N 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle report was taken at a north Abilene location after a suspect stole a vehicle from a victim he had been living with.

1900 block of Vogel Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.

700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

Police contacted a suspect at a location he had been previously warned from and he was arrested for criminal trespass.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for theft of motor vehicle.

2500 block of Shoreline Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen. She still had the key in her possession.

200 block of Killough Cove – Assault

A report was taken for assault in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she had been assaulted by her husband the day prior.

1700 block of Bridge Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen then recovered damaged minutes later.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Police responded to a north Abilene business for a shoplifting call.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

800 block of Chauncer Drive – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect damaged the garage door of a south Abilene residence.

2300 block of N 8th Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to assault in north Abilene.

2700 block of Southwest Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

Arrests

Domenic Johnson – Assault Family Violence

Johnson’s common-law wife reported he grabbed her around the neck during an argument at a south Abilene business, impeding her airway while he told her “don’t make me kill you”.

Giovanni German – Assault Family Violence

German is accused of bruising his wife by bear hugging her during an argument.

NAME REDACTED – Assault Threat/Contact

A suspect is accused of spitting on a victim during an argument. This does not qualify as a family violence case.

Sarah Wilson – Injury to Elderly

Wilson is accused of scratching and pushing her 65-year-old mother during an argument at a location where they both work.

John Doney – Aggravated Assault Family Violence

Doney is accused of brandishing a weapon during an argument with his brother.

Najada Kendrick – Warrant

Kendrick was contacted during a domestic disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking $70 worth of items from an Abilene store. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Anthony Coronado – Warrant

Coronado was contacted at his residence and arrested on an active warrant.

Steven Davila – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Davila was involved in a disturbance where he was accused of selling narcotics. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and when officers asked why they smelled marijuana coming from his person, he produced some wrapped up in paper.

Damon Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted during a disturbance and arrested on an active warrant.

Dedra Lowery – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lowery was pulled over for a traffic stop and found to have a warrant for her arrest. When she stepped out of the vehicle, officers saw her drop a white tissue that contained a rock of crack cocaine. A jailer also located two glass pipes concealed on Lowery’s person.

Santos Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Rodriguez is accused of starting an argument with a victim because she turned on a light. This escalated into a physical altercation, where Rodriguez pushed the victim to the ground, hit her with a closed fist, and choked her throat. He also displayed a knife in a threatening manner.

Bobby Villanueva – Warrant

Villanueva was contacted at his place of work and arrested on an active warrant

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Casey Henderson – Public Intoxication

Henderson was contacted after he was seen banging on a car. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Waymonn Boston – Driving While Intoxicated

Boston was pulled over for going 61 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.15 and 0.145. A half full bottle of Redd’s Apple Ale was found inside his vehicle.

Leonza Hunter – Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hunter was contacted during a traffic stop for displaying expired license plates. He was driving with no insurance and his license was revoked for being a sex offender. Methamphetamine and needles were found in his vehicle.

Ronnie Eason Brackett – Warrant

Brackett was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the road and was arrested on an active warrant.

Patricia Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Lawrence Glover – Warrant

Glover was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Clarissa Davis – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest, Criminal Trespass

Davis was contacted after she took $334 worth of items from an Abilene store without paying. She was seen walking around after the theft. When officers tried to contact her, she fled on foot and ran away. After she was apprehended, she admitted to stealing the items “since Christmas was coming up”. She had been warned from the property before.

Robert Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Mary Sloan – Assault Threat/Contact

Sloan is accused of hitting a victim during an argument and throwing a piece of glassware at him.

Michael Rogers – Theft of Property

Rogers was contacted in reference to a theft at an Abilene store. He told investigators he did steal property because “he was in need for the holiday season.”

Steven Davila – Criminal Trespass

Davila was contacted at the property of a business he had been criminally trespassed form.

Aaron Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Caroline Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Aoci Malisawa – Driving While Intoxicated

Malisawa was a driver in a minor vehicle collision. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Karlee Snell – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities

Snell was contacted after shooting a gun off in her home. A spent shell casing was found and she admitted to firing a pistol.

Cameron Mize – Driving While Intoxicated

Mize is accused of assaulting someone during a disturbance involving knives and was arrested on an active warrant.

Laura Chabek – Driving While Intoxicated

Chabek was contacted in her vehicle during a check welfare stop. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Her blood was drawn via warrant.

David Cruces – Possession of Marijuana

More than 5 ounces of marijuana was found during a protective sweep of a home where a weapon was fired. Cruces was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Public Intoxication

A patron was involved in a disturbance at an Abilene gentleman’s club and refused to leave after throwing furniture. He was issued a citation.

Sarah Sansom – Warrant

Sansom was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Frederick Bejarano – Warrant

Bejarano was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Ray Flores – Theft of Property

Flores is accused of stealing $163 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Michael Laws – Warrant

Laws was contacted while asleep in his vehicle in a public intersection and was found to have an active warrant.

Minani Emanuel – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Emanuel was contacted for having no headlights on. He was found asleep inside the vehicle and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. An open container was found in his vehicle, as well as marijuana.

Robert Morris – Assault Family Violence

Morris was contacted during a disturbance and arrested for allegedly shoving his sister and striking her in the back.

Joshua Grazier – Warrant

Grazier was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an active warrant.