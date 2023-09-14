Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3500 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A man reported an unknown suspect forced entry into a south Abilene home.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Credit Card

A man contacted police and reported his debit card was stolen at an Abilene supermarket.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend and wanted to press charges.

1000 block of S Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

A manager at a car rental company reported a vehicle was stolen.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported suspects entered her unlocked apartment and stole $650 worth of items.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was placed under arrest for stealing from an Abilene grocery store.

1200 block of S Willis Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for Use of Identifying Information resulted in Identity Theft.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken on South 1st Street.

3800 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

A victim is reported a bicycle worth $100 was stolen.

1600 block of N 20th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his roommate.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim is pregnant and reported a suspect pushed her against a wall.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her boyfriend broke her car window.

700 block of S Willis Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Police responded to a terroristic threat in south Abilene.

00 block of Dawn Court – Assault Family Violence

Arrests

Tamera Craft – Theft of Property

Craft is accused of shoplifting at a north Abilene store.

Christopher Jenkins – Warrant

Jenkins was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant.

Shelton Coleman – Public Intoxication

Coleman was contacted for drinking outside an Abilene business and was arrested.

Brandon King – Assault

King was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested after allegedly assaulting his roommate.

Abraham Jimenez – Possession of Marijuana

Jimenez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.

Brian Jimenez – Possession of Marijuana

Jimenez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.

John Brown – Assault Family Violence

Brown is accused of assaulting a victim.