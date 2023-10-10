Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
4300 block Southwest Drive – Assault
A report for assault family violence has been taken.
400 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief
A suspect was arrested, transported, and booked into jail.
2500 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Trespass
Police responded to a call of criminal trespass.
4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault
A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.
00 block of Rue Maison – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
A report for possession/use of identifying information was generated.
2600 block of Clack Street – Criminal Mischief
A south Abilene business reported a known suspect interrupted the power supply to a building.
4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property
A south Abilene business reported $1,500 was stolen.
4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property
Suspects were caught stealing an Xbox controller.
2300 block of Highland Avenue – Assault Family Violence
Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.
1800 block of Cedar Crest Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
A victim reported a known suspect used her debit card without consent.
1300 block of Westheimer Road – Theft of Property
Keys and a cellphone were reported stolen.
800 block of Butternut Street – Assault
An unknown suspect is accused of punching a victim in the face through a car window during a dispute.
1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault
700 block of Plum Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported her fiance spit in her face so she spit back in his.
1500 block of N 10th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.
3200 block of S 2nd Street – Burglary of Vehicle
A Burglary of Motor Vehicle in progress was reported.
Arrests
Thomas Steljes – Criminal Mischief
David Heaston – Criminal Trespass
Sean Higginbottom – Warrant
Linda Westbrook – Criminal Trespass
Jorge Ponce – Assault Family Violence
Martin Muhirwa – Failure to Identify
Mason Mires – Warrant
Willie Mayes – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
Zachary Loving – Possession of Controlled Substance
Alexander Coronado – Warrant