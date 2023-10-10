Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4300 block Southwest Drive – Assault

A report for assault family violence has been taken.

400 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was arrested, transported, and booked into jail.

2500 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a call of criminal trespass.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

00 block of Rue Maison – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for possession/use of identifying information was generated.

2600 block of Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported a known suspect interrupted the power supply to a building.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported $1,500 was stolen.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Suspects were caught stealing an Xbox controller.

2300 block of Highland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

1800 block of Cedar Crest Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect used her debit card without consent.

1300 block of Westheimer Road – Theft of Property

Keys and a cellphone were reported stolen.

800 block of Butternut Street – Assault

An unknown suspect is accused of punching a victim in the face through a car window during a dispute.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault

700 block of Plum Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her fiance spit in her face so she spit back in his.

1500 block of N 10th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

3200 block of S 2nd Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A Burglary of Motor Vehicle in progress was reported.

Arrests

Thomas Steljes – Criminal Mischief

David Heaston – Criminal Trespass

Sean Higginbottom – Warrant

Linda Westbrook – Criminal Trespass

Jorge Ponce – Assault Family Violence

Martin Muhirwa – Failure to Identify

Mason Mires – Warrant

Willie Mayes – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Zachary Loving – Possession of Controlled Substance

Alexander Coronado – Warrant