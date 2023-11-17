Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of S La Salle Drive – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $350 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

Cash worth $900 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1300 block of Mulberry Street – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene residence reports they discovered a broken window at their neighbor’s house and believe it was caused by a suspect who was seen walking around with a baseball bat.

2100 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

4500 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $800 was reported stolen.

1200 block of Park Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A homeowner reported her residence, which is currently being remodeled, had been burglarized.

1200 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $75 was reported stolen.

2600 block of Post Oak Road – Theft of Property

Propane was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary of Habitation was reported in south Abilene.

3600 block of Catclaw Drive – Assault

A victim reported unknown suspects shot her with an airsoft gun.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Assault

An assault was reported in north Abilene

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene after he was found violating a protective order.

3300 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene and took a family violence report.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

An aggravated assault with deadly weapon report was made in south Abilene.

2500 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.

Arrests

Eddie Pugh – Warrant

William Isbell – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

Joddie Johnson – Assault Pregnant Person

Kacey Broughton – Warrant

Amber Hamel – Warrant

Kenderick Hunter – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Muhujwenimana Claude – Warrant

Bienvenu Shukuru – Resist Arrest, Escape from Custody, Assault Peace Officer, Driving While Intoxicated

Rhonda Duncan – Driving While Intoxicated

Martin Hernandez – Public Intoxication

Savion Guerrero – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying Weapon