Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Criminal Trespass

The manager of a north Abilene business reported an unknown suspect entered the business and committed lewd acts that were caught on security video.

2200 block of W Overland Trail – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen after he left the keys inside at a north Abilene hotel.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unauthorized charge on his debit card.

2000 block of Kirkwood Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported three tires were slashed on two different vehicles she owns.

900 block of Meander Street – Assault

A victim reported she was offended by an unknown suspect while receiving services in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported debit card abuse.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle without permission and did damage.

200 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim was arrested for criminal trespass after returning to an address he had been previously warned from.

3300 block of S 15th Street – Theft of Property

Two victims reported a known suspect stole a mattress worth $1,300.

1400 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A victim reported his business was burglarized by a known suspect and a suspect who was unknown.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband assaulted her and impeded her breathing.

1500 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke her doorknob to the front door of her house.

1400 block Shelton Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim in north Abilene reported a known suspect shot at her and missed.

2000 block S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown male kicked her door down and made entry into her apartment.

500 block of Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A female reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in north Abilene.

1300 block of S La Salle Drive – Assault Family

A victim was assaulted by his girlfriend.

5300 block of Taos Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle had been vandalized in south Abilene.

Arrests

Bernard Waldmann – Warrant

Waldmann, a known wanted suspect, was pulled over while driving and arrested for an active warrant.

Janavious Artis – Public Intoxication

Artis was contacted in reference to a traffic hazard and was seen actively smoking a blunt in the drivers seat when officers arrived and was arrested.

Francisco Dian – Warrant

Diaz was contacted at an Abilene business and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Angela Ochuko – Criminal Trespass

Ochuko was contacted at the Abilene Public Library after being warned of criminal trespass on the property once before.

Damien Joiner – Warrant, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Joiner evaded arrest in his vehicle, eventually driving into a yard then striking a motorist while blowing through a stop sign. The other driver was injured.

Charles Zara – Warrant

Zara was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Anna Esparza – Assault Family Violence

Esparza is accused of hitting a victim in the face and throwing a toy at his head during an argument.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted for failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers smelled marijuana emitted from the vehicle and a subsequent search yielded a grinder and pipe with marijuana residue inside, as well as a blunt. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Chester Minor – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest

Minor was contacted for not coming to a complete stop and was found to be in possession of narcotics.

Juan De los Santos – Warrant

De los Santos was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Tiffani Chew – Driving While Intoxicated

Chew was pulled over for swerving and officers noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage. She failed multiple filed sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI. Her blood was drawn via consent.

Luke Jimenez – Warrant

Jimenez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Michael Soliday – Warrant

Soliday was contacted for walking across the street with no crosswalk and was found to have outstanding warrants.