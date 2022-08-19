Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of Building

A suspect broke into a north Abilene building overnight and dug through offices by prying open doors and cabinets. This suspect took $719 before fleeing the scene.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported $1,700 of her money was stolen from a south Abilene apartment complex.



4000 block of Lynwood Lane – Burglary of Building

A property manager reported an unknown suspect entered a vacant apartment and took several tools, including a knife, hammer, and blinds. No damage was found and stolen items are valued at $135.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A business reported an ex-employee stole money from them.



1500 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown person entered his business and took several items, including a speaker and three televisions. The stolen items are valued at just under $1,200.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Service

A business reported a suspect stole several frames over the course of two days. The value of the stolen items is $2,740.



1500 block of Marshall Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A victim reported a suspect was trespassing on her property and he was still on the property when police arrived, so he was arrested.



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A business reported a suspected attempted to take $840 worth of school supplies. The suspect left and the stolen items were recovered.



300 block of Penrose Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her brother grabbed her phone and pushed her.



3300 block of Sherry Lane – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at a north Abilene apartment complex.



5400 block of Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her and also broke a window at her house.



1500 block of Avenue E – Terroristic Threat

A victim was threatened by her son-in-law, causing her to fear for her life.



2200 block of Meander Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknown suspect entered a vehicle and stole a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A harassment report was taken in south Abilene



1800 block of Bel Air Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A violation of protective order report was completed.



1100 block of Musken Road – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

A Deadly Conduct report was taken at a north side apartment complex after a suspect fired multiple gunshots at two unoccupied vehicles.



2400 block of Glendale Drive – Theft of Property

A trailer that was stolen has been recovered at a north side residence. It was released back to the owner.



2100 block of Hwy 351 – Public Intoxication

A female was arrested at a north side location for public intoxication.



4400 block of State Street – Assault Family Violence



2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Two victims stated a known suspect pointed a firearm at them during an argument at a north side apartment complex.

Arrests

Steven Jennings – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Jennings was contacted during a criminal trespass call, and when officers arrived on scene, they saw him step out from the victim’s backyard.



Craig Newman – Driving While Intoxicated

Newman was contacted after a fellow driver called 9-1-1 to report he believed Newman was intoxicated because he saw Newman swerving from bar ditch to bar ditch. Newman was then swerving from bar ditch to bar ditch. He was also observed stumbling into a gas station and stumbling out with a case of beer. Officers also saw him swerving in and out of lanes. When he was contacted, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet. Breath specimens showed his blood alcohol level to be .222 and .232.



Michael Cody – Warrant

Cody was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have two active warrants.



NAME REDACTED – Minor Possession/Purchase/Consumer/Accept Tobacco

A passenger during a traffic stop was found to be in possession of tobacco, and he was under the age of 21. A misdemeanor citation was issued.



Anthony Carrillo – Warrant

Carrillo was contacted in reference to a wanted person and was arrested on an active warrant.



Calvin Cunningham – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a criminal trespass call at an Abilene apartment complex, and contacted Cunningham, who had been warned of criminal trespass earlier that day. The victim is scared Cunningham will retaliate when he gets out of jail, as he has been increasingly violent toward her.



Dominic Moguel – Warrant

Moguel was involved in a motor vehicle crash, where he was not in violation of any laws. However, a records check showed he had an active warrant and he was arrested.



Diego Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.



David Damian – Warrant

Damian was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant for his arrest.



Tony Ishimwe – Driving While Intoxicated

Ishimwe was contacted after he was involved in a single vehicle crash. When officers contacted him at the scene, he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis readings showed his blood alcohol level to be .233 and .227.



Michaela Luna – Public Intoxication, Assault Family Violence

Luna was contacted after her sister swung and hit her in the face during an argument. She was later contacted on Hwy 351 and was showing signs of being highly intoxicated, being a danger to herself and others.