Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of Maple Street – Assault

A known resident struck a worker of the facility, causing pain and injury.

5800 block of Autumn Sage Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unknown suspects withdrew $840 from his bank account.

600 block of Byron Place – Theft of Property

A victim reported unknown suspects stole her vehicle from her residence while she was not at home. It was then involved in a crash.

2400 block of State Street – Theft of Property

A victim contacted police due to his roommate stealing his property, including a television, clothing, and two Scream replica knives.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect took nearly $220 worth of steak from an Abilene grocery store.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A fraud report was completed.

400 block of E Hwy 80 – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took $15,000 worth of metal from him.

2100 block of Barrow Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported she had property stolen from a south Abilene location, and an unknown suspect attempted to use a credit card from the stolen property.

2400 block of S 25th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged his property in south Abilene.

2000 block of Kansas Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in north Abilene.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

$83 worth of items were reported stolen.

13100 block of CR 232 – Theft of Property

Unknown items worth $5,000 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Bill Hobbs – Public Intoxication

Charles Williams – Warrant

Crystal Lindsey – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Brad Stevenson – Public Intoxication

Brandon Munoz – Abandoning/Endangering Intended to Return Child/Elderly/Disabled