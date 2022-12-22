Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4000 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a known suspect stole his vehicle.

2300 block of State Street – Burglary of Building

Unknown suspects stole a game console worth $300 and a drink worth $2 from a City recreational building after a juvenile event.

6600 block of W Hwy 80 – Theft of Property

The manager of a local company reported their vehicle was stolen after a transport company dropped the vehicle off and left it unlocked with the key inside.

1400 block of Plum Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of trying to hit her cousin with a vehicle following an argument.

1800 block of Lincoln Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen from a north Abilene intersection after it stalled on him.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect used her information to open an internet account.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect forced entry into an Abilene apartment and stole two computers, a tablet, a watch, headphones, computer equipment, shoes, and more. Total value of stolen items is nearly $10,000.

1000 block of Veterans Drive – Theft of Property

A citizen reported an unknown suspect stole her wallet.

Arrests

Randy Casarez – Warrant

Casarez was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jon Bailey – Arson

Bailey is accused of setting fire to a mattress inside his home.

Joshua Keefer – Assault Threat/Contact

Keefer is accused of making physical contact with a victim during an argument.

John McLung – Driving While Intoxicated

McLung was contacted after falling asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the middle of a high traffic intersection. His blood was not able to be drawn but he was arrested.

Brian Cole – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Warrant

Cole was contacted in reference to a check welfare call and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Methamphetamine was found in his possession when he was being booked into jail.

Lloyd Patterson – Warrant

Patterson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Christian Brooks – Assault Family Violence

Brooks is accused of hitting a victim in the head during a verbal altercation.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted at an Abilene park after the 12AM curfew. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and an open container of alcohol. He was issued a citation and was released.

Christopher Berry – Driving While Intoxicated

Berry was pulled over for driving 62MPH in a 45MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Kenson Vance – Driving While Intoxicated

Vance was pulled over for driving 58MPH in a 45MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and also failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.