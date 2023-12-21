Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Bridge Avenue – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect accessed her bank card and used her debit card without permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A fraud report was taken.

600 block of County Road 3340 – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A fraud report was taken.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported someone had taken her vehicle without permission. It was not at its last known location.

4100 block of S Danville Drive – Assault

A victim reported he was placed in a chokehold by a bouncer at a bar until he was unconscious.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect in Abilene.

5300 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Mischief

4400 block of Southwest Drive – theft of Property

A victim reported tools worth $400 were stolen from a south Abilene business.

2000 block of Sandefer Street – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant

Police responded to an injured subject call and arrested one suspect.

1500 block of Oak Street – Assault

Police responded to an injured person call in north Abilene and found a victim who said she was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

300 block of Moore Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief report in south Abilene.

Arrests

Clarence Cunningham – Public Intoxication

Donald Johnson – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Colton Jordan – Driving While Intoxicated

Brandon Brannon – Assault Family Violence

Samantha Campbell – Evading Arrest Detention, Assault Public Servant, Failure to Identify

Sresang Iyar – Warrant, Failure to Identify