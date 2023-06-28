Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of Kansas Street – Criminal Trespass

Police contacted a female suspect in reference to a disturbance. She was arrested.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Failure to Identify

A victim reported her half-sister used her identification card fraudulently.

600 block of S Jefferson Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A cell phone, wallet, bracelet, watch, and more were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1300 block of Oak Street – Theft of Property

A generator worth $433 was reported stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported suspicious activity on her credit/debit card.

5200 block of Pueblo Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A bed worth $500 was reported stolen.

1600 block of Portland Avenue – Theft of Service

A victim reported his ex stole his xbox while he was incarcerated.

1800 block of Grape Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported he lost his wallet and someone attempted to use his bank card.

2000 block of N 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect with a baseball bat.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A business reported a speaker worth $349 was stolen. They are willing to press charges.

1400 block of Burger Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted.

1500 block of Swenson Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband.

2900 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported $200 in cash was stolen from her purse.

6500 block of Stadium Drive – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown person used his identifying information to obtain monetary benefits.

8700 block of Remuda Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

1200 block of Musken Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim called police and reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her almost 2 years ago.

4900 block of Greenslope Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of family violence after getting into an altercation with his daughter at his ex-wife’s house.

1600 block of Loop 322 – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

3500 block of W Lake Road – Assault Impede Breath

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault

A victim reported her daughter’s ex-boyfriend threw an object at her, hitting her in the forehead and cutting it open.

4200 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Mischief

Two victims reported their vehicles were vandalized.

2600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

Arrests

Taylor Phillips – Public Intoxication

Phillips is accused of wandering around in public while intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. This is the 2nd day in a row he was arrested for this offense.

Carl Davis – Criminal Trespass

Davis was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress and was arrested.

John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

Wilcoxen is accused of being at a business he had been criminally trespassed from before. Past offenses include eating food off plates, stealing money left for servers, and eating food from the salad bar without paying.

Kimberly Parsons – Criminal Trespass

Parsons was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where she is accused of being inside a residence without permission.

Michael Martinez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Theft of Firearm

Martinez is accused of not leaving a hotel room in time. Police found him passed out on the bed and he was arrested.

Danny Herrera – Warrant

Herrera was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Michael Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted during a check welfare call and was found to have active warrants.

Rebecca Garcia – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Garcia was arrested for trespassing at her mother’s residence. She did resist arrest.

Gerrell Simmons – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Possession of Controlled Substance

Simmons was contacted during a traffic stop for an expired license plate and was arrested on an active warrant.

Charles Wright – Theft of Property, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Wright was arrested for theft.