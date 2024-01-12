Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2900 block of Robertson Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim contacted police and reported their lawn was damaged via criminal mischief.

2200 block of Industrial Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A victim reported a broom and two saws were stolen from his storage unit.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken in Abilene.

3800 block of Vine Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

Two victims reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

1900 block of Oak Street – Assault Impede Breath

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Obscene Display or Distribution

Obscene video material received by cell phone was reported.

3200 block of College Street – Theft of Property

Two wheels worth $600 were reported stolen.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Assault Family Violence

2800 block of Waverly Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Arrests

Evangelina Vasquez – Assault Family Violence

Brayden Crawford – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Cendrick Brown – Assault Family Violence

Chance Hobert – Warrant

Christopher Eaton – Warrant

Perla Green – Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint

Michael Macias – Warrant

Clarence Haynes – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Marc Jones -Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Madelyn Alcala Hicks – Driving While Intoxicated, Theft of Property

Wyatt Reeves – Driving While Intoxicated