Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
2900 block of Robertson Drive – Criminal Mischief
A victim contacted police and reported their lawn was damaged via criminal mischief.
2200 block of Industrial Boulevard – Burglary of Building
A victim reported a broom and two saws were stolen from his storage unit.
4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device
A report for fraud was taken in Abilene.
3800 block of Vine Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury
Two victims reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.
UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence
1900 block of Oak Street – Assault Impede Breath
A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.
4500 block of S 1st Street – Obscene Display or Distribution
Obscene video material received by cell phone was reported.
3200 block of College Street – Theft of Property
Two wheels worth $600 were reported stolen.
800 block of E Hwy 80 – Assault Family Violence
2800 block of Waverly Avenue – Burglary of Habitation
Arrests
Evangelina Vasquez – Assault Family Violence
Brayden Crawford – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance
Cendrick Brown – Assault Family Violence
Chance Hobert – Warrant
Christopher Eaton – Warrant
Perla Green – Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint
Michael Macias – Warrant
Clarence Haynes – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant
Marc Jones -Resist Arrest Search or Transport
Madelyn Alcala Hicks – Driving While Intoxicated, Theft of Property
Wyatt Reeves – Driving While Intoxicated