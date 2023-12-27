Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3300 block of White Oaks Drive – Theft of Property

A victim purchased $300 worth of items from an online website then the seller cut off communication, never providing the items.

2500 block of Over Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence. She also resisted arrest.

1900 block of River Oaks Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim came to the police station and reported her debit card was stolen by an unknown suspect, who used it without her permission.

4400 block of State Street – Theft of Property

Jewelry worth $3,500 was reported stolen.

2900 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect assaulted her sister in north Abilene.

5100 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted after a store clerk did not sell her alcohol when she would not hand him her ID. Video of the incident is pending review.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

800 block of Grand Avenue – Theft of Mail

Mail worth $50 was reported stolen.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A TV worth $528 was reported stolen.

2900 block of Russell Avenue – Criminal Mischief

6300 block of Bay Hill Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Vortex viewing equipment worth $500 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Cameron Conger – Failure to Identify

Brenton Davis – Criminal Trespass, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Timerie Washington – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Cornelius Hunter – Assault Family Violence

Seslea Luna – Assault Family Violence

Todd Lassiter – Assault Threat/Contact

Gabriel Carrizales – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information