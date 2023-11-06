Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Two residents in south Abilene report their windows were shattered at night.

700 block of East Highway 80 – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect broke into a north Abilene hotel and took a generator, paint sprayer, and copper worth more than $2,000.

1400 block of Ash Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect assaulted her boyfriend during an argument in north Abilene.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Possession of Controlled Substance

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported criminal mischief.

3100 block of S 4th Street – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported she was in a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

1100 block of Plaza Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported a suspect threatened to get a gun and shoot her.

800 block of Beech Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A laptop, cell phone, and welder were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

00 block of Cherry Hills – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his AR 15 was taken out of the trunk of his vehicle.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A stole vehicle was recovered in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Firearm

A firearm was reported stolen.

1600 block of S 14th Street – Warrant

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. He also had an active arrest warrant.

3600 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and brandishing a knife at several victims, cutting one.

5200 block of N 9th Street – Theft of Service

A cell phone worth $140 was reported stolen.

400 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in north Abilene.

600 block of B Harwell Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect is accused of assaulting his boyfriend after an argument in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect is accused of taking nearly $200 worth of items from a north Abilene grocery store.

1900 block of Denton Street – Criminal Mischief

Three unknown suspects are accused of kicking in the door to an Abilene apartment.

3800 block of Trinity Lane – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported she let her friend borrow her vehicle and it was not returned by the expected time.

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

300 block of S Mockingbird Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress, where a victim reported he was assaulted by his wife.

7000 block of Maple Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

3400 block of Amarillo Court – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was peppery sprayed and splashed with hot candle wax.

200 block of Spring Park Way – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

400 block of Merchant Street – Assault Family Violence

An Abilene teen reported he was assaulted by his father.

2400 block of Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect slashed all four tires on her vehicle following an argument.

1000 block of E Hwy 80 – Aggravated Robbery

A report was taken for Aggravated Robbery in north Abilene.

1300 block of Andy Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported his cell phone worth $1,000 was stolen in south Abilene.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Warrant

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her. She did have visible injuries.

4400 block of Crawford Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect slapped her phone from his hand and spit in his face.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was scratched by an unknown suspect.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect is accused of stealing $75 worth of items from an Abilene grocery store.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-husband burned her with a cigarillo.

1100 block of Lytle Way – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported $300 worth of property damage.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road -Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing clothing from an Abilene store.

900 block of Luzon Street – Injury to Disabled

A disabled victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

Multiple purses, cell phones, keys, identifying documents, and credit/debit cards were reported stolen from an Abilene church.

3700 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

3100 block of Columbia Drive – Assault Family Violence

2400 block of S 1st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault after a victim reported an unknown suspect dragged her with his vehicle.

400 block of N Jefferson Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A north Abilene resident reported someone stole his vehicle while it was warming up outside his residence.

Arrests

Sarah Kay – Possession of Controlled Substance, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Possession of Dangerous Drug

William Daniel – Warrant

Demetrius Harden – Warrant, Assault Family Violence

Isaac Woodall – Assault Family Violence

Todd Henderson – Assault Family Violence, Harassment of Public Servant, Harassment by Person in Correctional/Detention, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Assault Threat/Contact

Cruz Maldonado – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Kyle Smith-Horton – Reckless Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Taylor Valencia – Criminal Trespass

Michael Dehoyos – Assault Family Violence, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Justin Babb – Public Intoxication

Isaiah Ponce – Assault Family Violence

Latoshia Francis – Theft of Property, Warrant

Shannon Ekberg – Assault Family Violence

Joseph Silva – Evading Arrest, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Assault Peace Officer

Julian Silva – Evading Arrest, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Assault Peace Officer, Obstruction or Retaliation

Sarah Hill – Public Intoxication

Adam Edmondson – Driving While Intoxicated

Erixon Carranza – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Skyler Thomas – Theft of Property

Beiya Ramirez – Theft of Property

Croix Torrez – Public Intoxication

Christian Torres – Assault Threat/Contact

Lemaydur Grant – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Assault Family Violence

Douglas Pechal – Public Intoxication

Yves Ntiranyibagira – Assault Family Violence

Jovintino Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Walter Vilchez-Cruz – Driving While Intoxicated

Benjamin Joseph – Warrant, Continuous Violence Against Family

Brandon Jones – Theft of Property, Evading Arrest Detention

Kevin Williams – Assault Family Violence

Jessica Lee – Theft of Property

Michael Morgan – Injury to Child/Disabled/Elderly

Rosendo Torres-Torres – Assault Family Violence

Magan Pena – Assault Family Violence