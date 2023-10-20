Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
300 block of S 11th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
A victim reported a known suspect tried to assault him with a vehicle.
1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property
400 block of Cottonwood Street – Assault Family Violence
2400 block of State Street – Criminal Mischief
A victim reported a known suspect kicked in his front door, causing damage.
3800 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief
Police responded to a disturbance in progress at an Abilene gas station.
4500 block S 1st Street – Publish/Threat to Publish
A report was taken for Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Visual Material.
3500 block of W Lake Road – Robbery
A report for robbery was taken in north Abilene.
3200 block N 1st Street – Burglary of Building
A report for burglary of a building was taken in north Abilene.
3200 block of N 1st Street – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Arrests
Payton Downing – Warrant
Anita Leal – Theft of Property
Charles Goddard – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
Jessica Christensen – Driving While Intoxicated
Phillip Lewis – Warrant
Laura Hood – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance
Michael Shipp – Warrant
John Wiebe – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions
Preston Foreman – Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest, Obstruction or Retaliation
Carlos Soto – Assault Family Violence
Frederick Bejarano – Possession of Controlled Substance
Joddie Johnson – Warrant
Ashley Frazier – Possession of Controlled Substance
Stephanie Martinez – Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substance
Theus Johnson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Felisita Donaghey – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity