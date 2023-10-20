Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

300 block of S 11th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect tried to assault him with a vehicle.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

400 block of Cottonwood Street – Assault Family Violence

2400 block of State Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect kicked in his front door, causing damage.

3800 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance in progress at an Abilene gas station.

4500 block S 1st Street – Publish/Threat to Publish

A report was taken for Unlawful Disclosure or Promotion of Intimate Visual Visual Material.

3500 block of W Lake Road – Robbery

A report for robbery was taken in north Abilene.

3200 block N 1st Street – Burglary of Building

A report for burglary of a building was taken in north Abilene.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Arrests

Payton Downing – Warrant

Anita Leal – Theft of Property

Charles Goddard – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Jessica Christensen – Driving While Intoxicated

Phillip Lewis – Warrant

Laura Hood – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance

Michael Shipp – Warrant

John Wiebe – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

Preston Foreman – Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest, Obstruction or Retaliation

Carlos Soto – Assault Family Violence

Frederick Bejarano – Possession of Controlled Substance

Joddie Johnson – Warrant

Ashley Frazier – Possession of Controlled Substance

Stephanie Martinez – Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substance

Theus Johnson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Felisita Donaghey – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity