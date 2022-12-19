Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a motor vehicle theft. The victim’s keys were left inside the vehicle and when he woke up, the vehicle was gone.

1600 block of S 8th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to an assault family violence report in south Abilene.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Assault Family Violence

Two girlfriends got into a physical altercation with each other.

900 block of Buccaneer Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a firearm worth $400 was reported stolen.

1300 block of Chestnut Street – Assault

A victim reported a suspect kicked her and caused her pain.

1100 block of N 2nd Street – Graffiti

A north Abilene business reported their walls were graffitied by an unknown suspect.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Warrant

Police responded to a theft in north Abilene where a suspect was seen placing $330 worth of items in a bag and attempting to flee.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Police responded to a report for fraud.

3400 block of 10th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim had a car window busted out at an Abilene convenience store.

1400 block Meadowbrook Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of Assault Family Violence.

300 block of S 26th Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim said his brother was on drugs and pulled a knife on him. A report for aggravated assault family violence was taken.

3600 block of Sayles Boulevard – Harassment

A suspect threatened a victim with physical bodily harm.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

$125 worth of beer was reported stolen in south Abilene.

600 block of EN 15th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a call for service in north Abilene, where a suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

5200 block of Foxmoor Court – Assault Family Violence

5300 block of Pet Haven Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in north Abilene.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

3600 block of Auburn Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her sister.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen taking items from a grocery store and leaving the store without paying.

1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect used a tool to vandalize his truck, causing around $700 worth of damage.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a suspect forced his way inside his residence.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A verbal dispute escalated when a suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at others.

1400 block of Huckleberry Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle that was stolen in Justin, Texas was recovered in Abilene.

3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her motor vehicle was stolen in south Abilene, containing a Macbook, clothing, and a key worth more than $1,000.

1500 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Vehicle

A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen from a vehicle.

2300 block of Sylvan Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken at the police station.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his girlfriend in south Abilene.

2000 block of Richland Drive – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Officers responded to a disturbance where a suspect was swinging a knife at a victim.

1500 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was choked by her boyfriend in north Abilene.

2600 block of N 12th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect. He was being uncooperative with the investigation.

1000 block of E Hwy 80 – Assault

A report was taken for Assault in north Abilene.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance where a suspect refused to leave a residence after saying the night.

600 block of Beech Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her friend and roommate damaged several dishes by throwing them on the floor.

1700 block of N 10th Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported she and her boyfriend got into an argument, where he threatened her life.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a burglary of a habitation call in north Abilene.

1100 block of Rodgers Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance where a victim claimed she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an argument. She did have visible injuries.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1900 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A suspect shot a handgun inside a bar following a dispute.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in east Abilene, where a suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence

3700 block of Trailend Drive – Indecent Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by an unknown male.

Arrests

Larry Oxford – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Oxford was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of a pistol.

Brandon King – Warrant, Theft of Property

King was contacted because of a theft at Walmart. He was seen walking out of an exit without paying for $330 worth of items.

Ethan Ehr – Driving While Intoxicated

Ehr was contacted following a crash into a residence. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and admitting to using heroin. His blood was drawn via consent.

Mauricio Williams – Disorderly Conduct

Williams is accused of pulling a knife out and opening a can inside a store in a threatening manner. He caused the clerk to fell fear and was arrested.

Isaias Toto – Public Intoxication

Toto was found intoxicated in the common space of a triplex and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Tang Saa – Assault Family Violence

Saa is accused of assaulting her partner with a cell phone after finding out that he had gone out with another female.

Larry Huot – Possession of Controlled Substance

Huot was contacted during a traffic stop for not displaying lights. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and he was found to be in possessino of methamphetamine.

Terry Young – Assault Family Violence, Driving While Intoxicated

Young was contacted during a disturbance. He ran over the victim’s mailbox and into his yard. He was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Daniel Ramon – Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying Weapon in Prohibited Places, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Public Intoxication, Tampering with Evidence

Ramon was contacted at a nightclub after brandishing a firearm at someone. He fled on foot when officers arrived. Officers saw him pull a firearm and magazine from his pocket. When officers contacted him, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Joseph Martin – Warrant

Martin was contacted for not signaling at a traffic light and was found to have an active warrant.

Julie Vasquez – Driving While Intoxicated

Vasquez was pulled over for driving slowly and swerving in and out of lanes. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. She also told officers, “I’m sorry, I’m drunk”. She was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Public Intoxicated

A suspect was contacted following a hit and run and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Kalin Brown – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Brown was contacted during a traffic stop for no lights. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Chelsie Smith – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence

Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop for no lights. She was found to have methamphetamine pipes in her bra and admitted to stuffing them in there after seeing the police lights.

Jonathan Kindred – Driving While Intoxicated

Kindred was pulled over during a traffic stop, where officers smelled marijuana and noticed he was intoxicated from alcohol. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Timothy Smith – Theft of Property

Smith is accused of taking wine bottles and other items form a store without paying.

Brian Williams – Warrant

Williams was contacted for driving off with a vehicle he didn’t have permission to operate and was found to have an active warrant.

Patrick Bowerman – Warrant

Bowerman was contacted for an unrelated incident and was found to have an active warrant.

Nathan Latimer – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Latimer was contacted during an investigation and was found to have an active warrrant. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted for smoking marijuana outside Dillard’s at the Mall of Abilene. He was found to be in possession of 4 grams of marijuana and was issued a citation.

Darrell Fincannon – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Fincannon is accused of pulling out a shotgun during a disturbance and threatening victims. He was found to be in possession of the shotgun.

Jacob McWhorter – Warrant

McWhorter was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Bennie Bridges – Warrant

Bridges was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Natasha Rowden – Possession of Controlled Substance

Rowden was contacted during a traffic stop for no signal, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Adrien Strahan – Interfere with Public Duties

Strahan was contacted during a disturbance in progress.

Dylan Strahan – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Evading Arrest

Strahan was contacted during a disturbance in progress. He’s accused of spitting in a victim’s face.

Joshua Weaver – Warrant

Weaver was contacted for walking on the wrong side of the street and was found to have an active warrant.

Damien Strahan – Interfere with Public Duties, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Strahan was contacted during a disturbance in progress.

Leiaron Johnson – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Johnson is accused of assaulting her boyfriend, leaving him with visible injuries. She also pulled a knife on him and was swinging it in his direction.

Phil Stanley – Driving While Intoxicated

Stanley was pulled over for speeding and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.124 and 0.121.

Jeremy Helser – Possession of Controlled Substance

Helser was contacted during a suspicious activity call, and responding officers noticed him making movements in the car to hide something. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

William Bishop – Possession of Controlled Substance

Bishop was contacted during a call for service and was found asleep in his vehicle with drug paraphernalia in plain view. he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

NAME REDACTED – Public Intoxication

A suspect was found laying down, crying, and intoxicated in an alleyway in freezing temperatures. She was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Robert Carmon – Assault

Carmon was contacted for refusing to leave a place where he had stayed. He was seen trying to strike a family member in the front yard of his residence.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates and was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. She was issued a citation.

Chad Coffey – Warrant

Coffey was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Anthony Sanchez – Warrant

Sanchez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

David Placencia – Public Intoxication

Placencia was contacted after he was seen walking away from a crash were a vehicle collided with a tree. He was showing sings of being intoxicated. He was not seen operating the vehicle but was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Tristen Hildebrand – Assault Family Violence

Hildebrand is accused of choking his ex-girlfriends, as well as biting and slapping her in the face. There was cell phone evidence.