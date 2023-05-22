Incidents

1500 block of Portland Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported criminal mischief to his vehicle.

300 block of Western Hills Drive – Theft of Property

A victim contacted police and reported she received an empty package instead of her cell phone in the mail.

400 block of Northway Drive – Assault

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her.

1600 block of Orange Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a school laptop was destroyed in an act of criminal mischief.

5700 block of Hawk Circle – Criminal Mischief

An Abilene business reported an unknown suspect damaged their door.

3200 block of Hardy Street – Theft of Property

Unknown suspects stole a travel trailer in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing $221 worth of items from an Abilene business.

2900 block of N 1st Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown suspect who came into his place of work.

1700 block of Walnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his trailer worth nearly $1,000 was stolen from beside his house.

3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police arrested a man who assault family violence.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend threatened her with violence.

100 block of College Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported his ex-wife violated her bond conditions.

300 block of Neas Road – Assault

A riding mower, cooler, and keychain were reported stolen during an assault.

7300 block of Mountain View Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim damaged property of her ex’s new girlfriend.

800 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was made in north Abilene.

2200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a weapon and headphones were stolen from his vehicle.

1400 block of N 19th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect removed $10,000 worth of wood siding from a property she owns.

4200 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his ex-wife.

600 block of N Jefferson – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle, damaging the steering column in the process. Some documents were also stolen.

2100 block of N 6th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance where a man was arrested for aggravated assault family violence.

5700 block of Catalina Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported $340 worth of his property was stolen by an unknown suspect.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Forgery Financial

A victim reported he was coerced into cashing a fraudulent check.

2500 block of S 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was injured during an assault.

4400 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole a firearm worth $600.

600 block of E Stamford Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his truck was vandalized by an unknown suspect in north Abilene.

1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported miscellaneous items were stolen.

2100 block of Burger Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim was stabbed in the neck during an altercation in the street in front of an Abilene home.

4600 block of Marlboro Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by a family member during a disturbance.

800 block of Marsalis Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his wife.

1700 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and stole her wallet.

8000 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A report was taken for assault and harassment.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported nail powder and a nail drill worth $700 was stolen from an Abilene business.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Mischief

An unknown person damaged the victim’s vehicle by scratching the painted surface.

1600 block of Cedar Crest Drive – Theft of Property

A citizen reported his rear license plate had been removed.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing $288 worth of household items.

2300 block of Bishop Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

1100 block Musken Road – Impersonate Public Servant

A suspect is accused of going over to a disturbance with a firearm to ensure a female was okay. He also impersonated a peace officer.

2400 block of N 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

3200 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of Property

A cooler and laptop worth $1,700 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Norella Josey/La Salle – Warrant

Josey/La Salle was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Lowell Walker – Warrant

Walker was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Mikey Stubblefield – Public Intoxication

Stubblefield was seen asleep on the floor of a grocery store and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Chakotah Baldwin – Tampering with Identification, Tampering with Evidence, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Baldwin was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of his vehicle yielded 3 handguns. He was not supposed to have handguns due to his age.

Justin Pinner – Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence

Pinner was a passenger during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to have a firearm and was not supposed to for being a known street gang member.

Micah Shepherd – Tampering with ID Numbers, Tampering with Evidence, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Shepherd was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of his vehicle yielded 3 handguns. He was not supposed to have handguns due to his age.

Guadalupe Hernandez – Tampering with Evidence, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Hernandez was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of his vehicle yielded 3 handguns. He was not supposed to have handguns due to his age.

Walter Swane – Public Intoxication

Swane was contacted in public and was showing signs of being highly intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Timothy Barbee – Assault Family Violence

Barbee was contacted during a report of a burglary in progress. He was found to have assaulted a female victim and was arrested.

Ethan Lopez – Reckless Driving

Lopez was contacted for driving 83 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was swerving in and out of traffic and was arrested for being reckless.

Kortni Freeman – Public Intoxication

Freeman was contacted on the sidewalk outside an Abilene bar. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Pedro Rosales – Driving While Intoxicated

Rosales was contacted for driving 75 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Jose Morales – Driving While Intoxicated

Morales was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Larry Appleby – Warrant

Appleby was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Shawn Prather – Driving While Intoxicated

Prather was contacted for being passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle while it was on. He was showing sign of being intoxicated, and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.098 and 0.92.

Matthew Hendricks – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Hendricks was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Joshua Frame – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frame was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

Jerry Windham – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Windham is accused of threatening his grandfather with a knife.

Jonathan Pena – Assault Family Violence

Pena was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of following his ex to the bank and cutting her off with his vehicle. She did have visible injuries.

Danny Mendoza – Public Intoxication

Mendoza was contacted in public, where he had an open container of alcohol with him. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to having a couple of drinks. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Hector Encisco – Public Intoxication

Encisco was contacted in public, where he had an open container of alcohol with him. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and admitted to having a couple of drinks. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Antonio Pena – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Pena is accused of stabbing a victim in the neck during an argument that escalated to a fight in the street. The victim did have a visible stab wound injury.

Hiram Benitez – Assault Family Violence

Benitez was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he is accused of slapping his wife’s arm as she was attempting to feed their children. She did have visible injuries.

Ricco Luz – Assault Family Violence

Luz is accused of assaulting a victim then taking her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

Nicholas Lambert – Warrant

Lambert was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Travis Bell – Assault Family Violence

Bell is accused of pushing his girlfriend down during the parking lot. He then hit her in the head when she tried to get up. She had visible injuries and there were multiple witnesses to the assault.

James Farmer – Possession of Controlled Substance

Famer was pulled over during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine in his vehicle.

James Crocker – Criminal Trespass

Crocker is accused of burglarizing a home. The owner said a neighbor called her and reported he had forced his way inside and was sleeping on her bed.

John Pierce – Warrant

Pierce was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Joseph Gutierrez – Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, Possession of Controlled Substance, Interfere with Public Duties, Driving While Intoxicated

Gutierrez was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was resisting arrest. His blood was later drawn via consent.

Donald Hamer – Resisting Arrest Search or Transport, Driving While Intoxicated, Interfere with Public Duties

Hamer was contacted during a traffic stop where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested.

Gatlin Hackman – Driving While Intoxicated

Hackman was pulled over during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.091 and 0.098.

Jorge Hernandez – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled, Immigration

Hernandez was contacted during a child abuse investigation and was found to be an illegal resident of the united states.

Jonathan Haslett – Injury to Child, Warrant, Failure to Identify, Assault Family Violence

Haslett is accused of giving his significant other a black eye and multiple bruises on her face and arms. She was also spitting up blood.

Edward Jaramillo – Assault Family Violence

Dennis Waite – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Waite was contacted during a burglary in progress call. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others and also for trespassing.

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Walker was contacted during a burglary in progress call. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others and was also found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

Juan Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Aaron Jiminez – Warrant

Jiminez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Angelique Perez – Theft of Property

Perez was contacted in reference to a theft in progress and was arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars of items from an Abilene store.

Crissy Hamilton – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hamilton was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Yoyada Vyumvuhore – Assault Family Violence

Vyumvuhore was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of hitting his significant other in front of their children.

Juan Torres – Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify, Warrant, Leaving Scene of Accident, Failure to Alter Course

Torres was contacted following a crash, where he fled on foot. He also injured a victim and an officer while he was being detained. HE was showing signs of being intoxicated and had two warrants for his arrest.