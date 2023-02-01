Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a burglary at a south Abilene business, where hair clippers and $30 in coins were reported stolen.

5700 block of Timbercat Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim was trying to get insurance and learned someone had already opened an account with his information.

400 block of Western Hills Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported an assault had occurred at a separate location.

900 block of Presidio Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A television, underwear, a bar, an adult toy, and a backpack were reported stolen during a burglary in Abilene. Stolen items are worth an estimated $700.

00 block of Pinehurst – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend slapped her and she felt pain.

3100 block of S 7th Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a residence in south Abilene where a stolen vehicle was recovered.

6200 block of Highway 83/83 – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was contacted at an Abilene hospital after refusing to check in and refusing to leave. She was offered options to go home or go to a different place, but she refused any of these and also refused to leave.

700 block of Hickory Street – Burglary of Building

Police responded to an alarm in north Abilene and discovered a broken glass door.

Arrests

Garret Ashley – Warrant

Ashley was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Keanna Collins – Criminal Trespass

Collins was contacted at an Abilene hospital. She was offered rides to various locations but refused to answer where she wanted to go. She also refused to leave and was arrested.

Christopher McNeal – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

McNeal was contacted near a north Abilene intersection for having outstanding warrants and was arrested. A subsequent search of his person also yielded methamphetamine.

Nathan Johnson – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson was found to have a felony warrant during a traffic stop. Officers also smelled marijuana and found a digital scale, a joint, and a rolled-up dollar bill with a white powdery substance on it. There was also a white powdery substance on the suspect’s nostril.