Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of N 18th Street – Assault

A victim reported an unknown suspect hit him in the arm with a stick, causing minor injury.

3400 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported their windows were shot out by a BB gun.

3700 block of Amarillo Street – Assault

700 block of Anson Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A wallet was reported stolen on the 700 block of Anson Avenue.

800 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported $1,000 was stolen without permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report for a stolen vehicle was reported in south Abilene.

100 block of E Overland Trail – Criminal Trespass

A man was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

3400 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

Cash worth $100 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Aggravated Assault SBI

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

5500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A local business reported a TV worth $750 was reported stolen.

1800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence at a north Abilene halfway house.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

4200 block of Craig Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend.

5300 block of Hunters Circle – Assault

A report for Assault was taken in south Abilene.

400 block of Larkin Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported their bicycle worth $138 was stolen.

3900 block of John Knox Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a local business, where a victim reported someone assaulted her.

2400 block of S Danville Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A cordless drill and glasses were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two unknown suspects were arrested for stealing $577 worth of items from a north Abilene grocery store.

2100 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A PlayStation 5 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

3000 block of Orange Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in north Abilene.

2400 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a suspect slammed a door on her multiple times.

3700 block of Purdue Lane – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was made in south Abilene.

1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Trespass

A criminal trespass report was made in south Abilene.

600 block of Portland Avenue – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Police responded to a south Abilene residence where a victim reported her boyfriend threatened to harm/kill her.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Burglary of Vehicle

Tools worth $1,000 were reported stolen in north Abilene.

1400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was choked during a domestic violence incident.

800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

Two bicycles were reported stolen in Abilene.

1400 block of N 15th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

100 block of Riverside Park – Criminal Trespass Habitation

Police responded to a south Abilene residence, where a homeowner reported an unknown suspect entered his garage and rummaged through his vehicle.

1600 block of Portland Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

2400 block of Marsalis Drive – Assault

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene.

300 block of Westridge Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A television worth $300 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A report was taken for theft at a north Abilene motel.

600 block of E Overland Trail – Assault Family Violence

A man reported he was assaulted by his ex-wife.

6600 block of Iverness Street – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent SBI

A report for terroristic threat was taken in south Abilene.

6600 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

300 block of EN 14th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by his neighbor.

1700 block of Bandolero Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.

5100 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend pushed her out of the car at a convenience store.

Arrests

Samuel Starling – Warrant

Starling was contacted in reference to 2 active warrants and was arrested.

Eric Walker – Disorderly Conduct

Walker was contacted after he was seen pointing an air rifle at a pedestrian and shouting vulgar language. He was arrested.

Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass

Whitehead was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress after he was seen pacing back and forth inside a store he had been warned from previously.

Brandon Zirkle – Criminal Trespass

Zirkle was contacted for criminal trespass at a south Abilene business.

Carl Venglar – Public Intoxication, Failure to Identify

Venglar was contacted for Public Intoxication and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Todd Lassiter – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Lassiter was contacted at a residence and was arrested.

Devion Williams – Public Intoxication

Williams was contacted in reference to an injured subject call and was arrested.

Henri McGill – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drug

McGill was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then arrested for being in possession of drugs.

John Cruz – Assault Family Violence

Cruz was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of assaulting a victim. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Averi Jones – Failure to Identify

Jones was contacted during a disturbance where shots were fired. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Bobby Neals – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Neals was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Russell Fielder – Driving While Intoxicated

Fielder was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for displaying expired plates.

JasonRobert Gumawid – Driving While Intoxicated

Gumawid was contacted during a collision and was arrested for DWI.

Annika Negron – Public Intoxication

Negron was contacted during a call for service, where she was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Jayce Cobb – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Cobb was contacted after he was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at an Abilene golf course. He was arrested for DWI.

Tricia Williams – Theft of Property

Williams was contacted during a theft in progress and was arrested.

Angela Villarreal – Theft of Property

Villarreal was contacted during a theft in progress and was arrested.

Teresa Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted and found to have an active warrant for her arrest.

Adolfo Melchor – Assault Family Violence

Melchor was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of slamming a door on a victim multiple times.

Odessa Merinos – Warrant

Merinos was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Jill McCauley – Driving While Intoxicated

McCauley was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for DWI.

Jose Pinto – Public Intoxication

Pinto was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he’s accused of trying to steal stereo equipment.

Jessica Arredondo – Criminal Trespass

Arredondo was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested.

Mitchell Gollihar – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Gollihar was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested.

Erica Martinez – Assault Family Violence

Martinez was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested for assault family violence.

Crystal Whitley – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Public Intoxication

Whitley was contacted after she was seen swinging a machete. She was arrested for public intoxication.

Cortney Jones – Theft of Property

Jones was contacted after she was seen loading a shopping cart full of merchandise. She was then arrested for theft.

Matthew Kelly – Theft of Progress

Kelly was contacted after he was seen loading a shopping cart full of merchandise. She was then arrested for theft.

Samantha Delapaz – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Delapaz was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of drugs.

Joe Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Frederick Johnson – Assault Family Violence, Injury to Child

Johnson was contacted during an injured subject call. He’s accused of assaulting a female victim.

Spencer Hall – Assault Family Violence

Hall is accused of kicking a victim in the head, causing him pain. He was arrested.

Verlee Price – Driving While Intoxicated

Price was contacted after he wa seen asleep in his vehicle on a public roadway. He was then arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Adrianne Spencer – Warrant

Spencer was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Amber Ferguson – Public Intoxication

Ferguson was contacted during a check welfare call and was arrested for public intoxication.