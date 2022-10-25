Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of Victoria Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Documents were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1400 block of Richland Drive – Criminal Trespass

An unknown suspect entered a vacant home.

1200 block of Mulberry Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

$325 was reported stolen via credit or debit card abuse.

1300 block of S Danville Drive – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business had a window shot with a small caliber bullet. A business next door also had a window shot out, reported earlier in the morning. Police do believe the cases are related.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Theft of Property

A victim reported his phone was taken by a suspect after the suspect agreed to purchase the phone. The phone is worth $350.

1900 block of Grand Avenue Apartment B – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A victim reported she was physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend several days ago and he also threatened to harm her today.

1700 block of Lillius Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her mother used her personal information to obtain goods or services.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her identity was used to open accounts.

1100 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Material

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a catalytic converter worth $2,000.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Firearm

A suspect reported his firearm worth $400 was stolen by a known suspect.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Assault

A victim who was living with a male suspect reported he kept making sexual unwanted advances toward her for the past month, including unwanted touching.

Arrests

Michael Cechvala – Criminal Trespass

Cechvala was contacted at the Salvation Army after he had been warned off the property previously. He was arrested in the dining room.

Nicholas Rivera – Warrant

Rivera was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an active warrant.

Jacob Dunn – Warrant

Dunn was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted as a passenger during a traffic stop for expired tags and was seen holding a plastic bag containing marijuana. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop, and responding officers smelled marijuana. The suspect admitted to having something on her person. Officers found a glass pipe and had her remove it from her bra.