Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3500 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported his $200 sunglass were reported stolen.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported several medications were stolen from his residence by a known suspect.

2500 block of N Danville Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

200 block of Fannin Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken at a north Abilene business.

2000 block of Jeanette Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim learned someone had used her personal information to pawn items at an Abilene pawn shop.

800 block of Cypress Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cell phone worth $950 was stolen.

3200 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Building

A report was taken for burglary of a building.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported an unknown suspect opened a banking account using her personal information.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Unlawful Restrain

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her and held her against her will in a vehicle.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Office responded to reports of theft at the Mall of Abilene.

700 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken at an Abilene parts store.

3100 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Property

Tile worth $225 was reported stolen.

100 block of E Overland Trail – Theft of Property

A phone worth $1,200 was reported stolen in Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery Financial

A victim reported an unknown suspect created a counterfeit check on a business account valued at $21,250.

3100 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Trespass Habitation

A victim reported a suspect was refusing to leave his property after being previously warned.

5400 block of Texas Avenue – Assault

A victim reported his roommate took a bottle and hit him with it, causing it to break and cut his arm.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting her boyfriend in south Abilene.

300 block of Neas Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by an acquaintance.

1300 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

Arrests

Matthew Bishop – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

Chelsea Dove – Assault Public Servant, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Dove was contacted at an Abilene shelter and was being aggressive toward officers when they tried to put her into restraints.

Christopher Gomez – Warrant

Gomez was contacted in reference to a known warrant and was arrested.

David Al-Shoufi – Warrant

Al-Shoufi was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody.

Daniel Bruner – Warrant

Bruner was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for an active warrant.

George Fisher – Public Intoxication

Fisher was contacted during a disturbance and fled a facility on foot.

Cassie Flores – Assault Threat/Contact

Flores is accused of throwing a remote at a victim’s TV, which damaged it. He was arrested to prevent acts of family violence.

Samantha Abila – Assault Family Violence

Abila is accused of striking a victim in the face, with an open hand, causing a laceration.