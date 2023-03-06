Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Glendale Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her by slapping her with an open hand.

2200 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a sewer snake worth $2,700 was stolen.

1300 block of Founders Place – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $700 was reported stolen.

400 block of S Jefferson Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her father assaulted her in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend took a knife from her and pulled it on her shirt.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Service

A wallet worth $390 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

1200 block of Queens Court – Telecommunication Service Theft

A telecommunication service theft was reported in south Abilene

6300 block of Directors Parkway – Criminal Trespass

A victim was detained for criminal trespass from an Abilene hotel.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

4300 block of Mary Lou Lane – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report was taken for Credit Debit Card Abuse

3900 block of Carrera Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex husband assaulted her.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her during an argument.

3100 block of Wenwood Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a power washer and hose worth more than $1,000 was stolen from the bed of his truck.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported $90 was fraudulently charged to his credit card.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for a disturbance in south Abilene.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband assaulted her.

200 block of I-20 – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A victim was arrested for theft from a north Abilene grocery store.

4300 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend as she was driving.

1900 block of Merchant Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene about child custody.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault/impeding breath

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault in south Abilene.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

2700 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Service

Two suspects stole several boxes of vape pens from two Abilene gas stations.

5400 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her boyfriend held a knife to her throat

4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim reported she was threatened by a suspect.

4200 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A homeowner walked inside and caught a suspect stealing an $800 generator from the home he was working on.

800 block of Graham Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect threatened to kill his ex-wife and was arrested.

2600 block of Robertson Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported $840 was stolen.

2200 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect in south Abilene.

300 block of Sewell Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for Violation of Bond/Protective Order

3400 block of S 11th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his license plate was stolen.

2100 block of W Stamford Street – Robbery

A report for robbery was taken at a north Abilene gas station.

1000 block of N Clack Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for theft.

3200 block of Chimney Court – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported her son physically assaulted her and poured alcohol on her.

1700 block of Hwy 351 – Continuous Violence Against Family

A suspect is accused of assaulting his wife and was arrested.

1800 block of Paras Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

5000 block of W Stamford Street – Aggravated Robbery

A report for Aggravated Robbery was taken in north Abilene.

3200 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect stole a catalytic converter worth $800.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was receiving harassing messages from a known suspect.

2900 block of Orange Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported a suspect assaulted her the day before.

800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

2700 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted in south Abilene.

1400 block of N 17th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend punched her in the back of the head and stomach.

00 block of Dawn Court – Assault Family Violence

A mother reported her adult daughter’s boyfriend bit her on the arm.

1200 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported pizza was stolen during a burglary.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault.

2300 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon.

500 block of S Leggett Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence after a victim was kicked in the leg and arm.

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Service

A victim reported a flashlight, headphones, and food was stolen in north Abilene.

Arrests

Curtis Vanburen – Warrant

Vanburen was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Adam Resendez – Warrant

Resendez was contacted in reference to possible trespassing and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Lauren Gotelaere – Public Intoxication

Gotelaere was contacted after she was seen walking around the front yard of her home drinking wine. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was yelling at officers. She also walked into the street and refused to leave so she was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Rita Nugent – Criminal Trespass

Nugent is accused of smearing feces on a bathroom wall and peeing on the floor in the restroom of an Abilene store.

Cody Helmers – Public Intoxication

Helmers is accused of attempting to assault a victim but missing. He also admitted to drinking.

Richard Simmons – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Simmons was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be within 1000 feet of a protected party.

Destiny Rocha – Public Intoxication

Rocha was contacted during a disturbance in progress. She was acting intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Joshua Espinosa – Warrant

Espinosa was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Wendy Woodard – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Woodward was intoxicated at an Abilene emergency room and was arrested. She was also found to be in possession of Codeine pills.

Akearha Montgomery – Warrant, Violation of Bond

Montgomery was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be in violation of bond conditions and an active warrant.

Devonte Howard – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Interfere with Public Duties

Howard is accused of pulling a gun on a calling party. He also resisted arrest when officers arrived.

Alyssa Cervantez – Theft of Property

Cervantez is accused of stealing $176 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Patricia Trejo Mata – Assault Family Violence

Trejo Mata was contacted during a call for service, where she is accused of scratching and hitting her boyfriend.

Martin Cano – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Cano was pulled over for no headlight and a K-9 alerted on the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Jacob Poor – Public Intoxication

Poor was contacted after he was seen walking in the middle of the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated. He also admitted to drinking and was arrested.

Jonathan Gutierrez – Assault Family Violence

Gutierrez was contacted during a disturbance. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend while she was driving.

Samantha Dominguez – Warrant

Dominguez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Amanda Poleski – Warrant

Poleski was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested on an active warrant.

Mackenzie Chastang – Assault Family Violence

Chastang is accused of punching, kicking, biting, and strangling a victim.

Terry Stanfill – Aggravated Assault Deadly

Stanfill is accused of holding a knife to a victim’s throat during an argument.

Patrick Garcia – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat

Garcia is accused of threatening to burn down his ex-wife’s house and shoot her in the head. HE also showed up at her house holding a gun and was arrested.

Marcus Woodson – Disorderly Conduct

Woodson is accused of bringing a knife onto a citylink bus and threatening another passenger. the bus was evacuated.

Esperansa Gonzales – Criminal Trespass

Gonzales is accused of yelling at customers and refusing to leave the store. She was warned of criminal trespass then returned to cause another disturbance.

Johnnie Sullivan – Theft of Property

Sullivan is accused of taking $174 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Jennifer Rogers – Driving While Intoxicated

Rogers was pulled over after a citizen reported he was driving recklessly. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Jason Springer – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Springer is accused of throwing objects at his mother and pouring beer on her while threatening to kill her.

Melvin Allen – Burglary of Vehicle

Allen was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Lesa Gilmore – Public Intoxication

Gilmore waived officers down and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Cassie Hernandez – Public Intoxication

Hernandez was contacted after jumping out of a vehicle while intoxicated. She was still showing signs of being intoxicated when officers made contact. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Daniel Florez – Continuous Violence Against the Family, Violation of Protective Order

Florez is accused of assaulting his wife at a gas station. He was seen punching her multiple times while holding her down.

Marie Alcala – Assault Family Violence

Alcala is accused of choking a victim while intoxicated.

Alfredo Carrion – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Carrion is accused of trying to fight a victim while intoxicated. He was arrested and fond to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Darrell Willmon – Obstruct Highway Passageway

Willmon was contacted while walking in the middle of a sidewalk. He refused to move and was arrested.

Michael Ysa – Driving While Intoxicated

Ysa was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing multiple signs of being intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Zackary Willis – Assault Family Violence

Willis is accused of kicking his wife and grabbing her arm. She also had a visible injury from a previous assault.