Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
4700 block of Frenchmans Creek Road – Burglary of Building
A south Abilene storage facility reported a fence was cut and a storage unit was burglarized.
2700 block of S 10th Street – Burglary of Building
Tools worth $15,000 were reported stolen.
3200 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property
Cash worth $1,500 was reported stolen.
4100 block of Amarillo Street – Burglary of Building
A victim reported her storage unit was burglarized in Abilene.
1200 block of Baker Street – Burglary of Habitation
A report was taken for Burglary of Habitation in South Abilene.
4000 block of Redbud Circle – Assault Family Violence
A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene after a victim reported she was assaulted multiple times.
1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property
Game consoles and controllers were reported stolen in south Abilene.
4000 block of Redbud Circle – Robbery
A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her and stole her iPhone.
4300 block of Southwest Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
A victim reported an unknown person distracted her in a shopping center and stole her wallet.
6100 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Habitation
A report for burglary was taken in south Abilene.
300 block of Cottonwood Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon
A victim reported his girlfriend hit him several times in the arm and threw multiple objects at him, including a kitchen knife and a dumbbell.
4000 block of Russell Avenue – Burglary of Habitation
A victim reported her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her residence and assaulted her. She did have visible injuries.
1900 block of S 19th Street – Assault Family Violence
An assault was reported in south Abilene.
1900 block of Highland Avenue – Continuous Violence Against the Family
A report was completed for Continuous Family Violence.
Arrests
Lance McWilliams – Warrant
Martha Egnew – Theft of Property
Michael Williams – Public Intoxication, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
Adan Garcia – Robbery
Alice Delacruz – Assault Family Violence, Assault Threat/Contact, Assault Family Violence
Kinsley Favor – Possession of Controlled Substance
Cornelius Hunter – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Violence Against Family
Chaunce Droemer – Theft of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility
Ronald Ballard – Burglary of Habitation