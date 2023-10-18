Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4700 block of Frenchmans Creek Road – Burglary of Building

A south Abilene storage facility reported a fence was cut and a storage unit was burglarized.

2700 block of S 10th Street – Burglary of Building

Tools worth $15,000 were reported stolen.

3200 block of Rebecca Lane – Theft of Property

Cash worth $1,500 was reported stolen.

4100 block of Amarillo Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported her storage unit was burglarized in Abilene.

1200 block of Baker Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report was taken for Burglary of Habitation in South Abilene.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene after a victim reported she was assaulted multiple times.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property

Game consoles and controllers were reported stolen in south Abilene.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Robbery

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her and stole her iPhone.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person distracted her in a shopping center and stole her wallet.

6100 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Habitation

A report for burglary was taken in south Abilene.

300 block of Cottonwood Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported his girlfriend hit him several times in the arm and threw multiple objects at him, including a kitchen knife and a dumbbell.

4000 block of Russell Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her residence and assaulted her. She did have visible injuries.

1900 block of S 19th Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

1900 block of Highland Avenue – Continuous Violence Against the Family

A report was completed for Continuous Family Violence.

Arrests

Lance McWilliams – Warrant

Martha Egnew – Theft of Property

Michael Williams – Public Intoxication, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Adan Garcia – Robbery

Alice Delacruz – Assault Family Violence, Assault Threat/Contact, Assault Family Violence

Kinsley Favor – Possession of Controlled Substance

Cornelius Hunter – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Violence Against Family

Chaunce Droemer – Theft of Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility

Ronald Ballard – Burglary of Habitation