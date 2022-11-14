Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

700 block of Butternut Street – Assault

Police responded to an assault call in south Abilene where a victim said he was beaten up by two male suspects. He did not give much information about the incident due to his injuries.

3700 block of Scranton Lane – Assault Family Violence

A female alleged she was assaulted by her husband in south Abilene and a report was taken.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported $200 worth of property was stolen, including holiday lights and toys.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were arrested for concealing $175 and not paying for merchandise.

4300 block of S 20th Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his residence, damaged multiple windows, and spray painted the inside of his home. Two swords and a pair of vans shoes were also reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his fiancé assaulted him after he was arrested for a DWI.

700 block of Briarwood Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken during an assualt investigation.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

An assault report was taken. Both parties were uncooperative.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Trespass

Jewelry and clothing were reported stolen from an Abilene department store.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $700 was reported stolen in Abilene. Officers were able to trace it to a suspect and return it to the victim.

300 block of S Danville Drive – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted in south Abilene by a known suspect.

700 block of Forrest Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a call for service in north Abilene and took a report for assault family violence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

$151 in cash was reported stolen.

2800 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

7 vape pens were stolen from a north Abilene convenience store.

5500 block of S 1st Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was threatened with a knife by a known suspect.

500 block of N Treadaway Blvd – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect shot out a window in north Abilene.

1300 block of Lillius Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect claims he used his vehicle to scare/possibly ram his son after an argument.

1400 block of N 19th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim assaulted her adult son, causing visible injury during an argument.

2000 block of Burger Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

4200 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $700 was reported stolen.

1900 block of Westwood Drive – Terroristic Threat, Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A report for terroristic threat, fear of imminent bodily injury was taken.

2200 block of W Overland Trail – Aggravated Robbery

An armed suspect took money from an Abilene motel during a robbery.

3500 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported his motorcycle was stolen from a south Abilene apartment complex.

800 block of Cockerell Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim was hospitalized after she claims she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

4700 block of S 14th Street – Assault

Officers responded to an assault at a south Abilene gym.

5200 block of Hwy 277 S – Assault

A victim was assaulted on the 5200 block of Hwy 277.

1100 block of Briarwood Street – Theft of Material Aluminum/Bronze/Copper/Brass

An Abilene church reported an unknown suspect took $100 worth of copper from their HVAC system.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

$7,082 was reported stolen via debit card or credit card abuse.

1700 block of 351 – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $1,200 was reported stolen. A cell phone store employee says a customer took their personal cell phone while visiting the store.

900 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

Two victims reported they had been assaulted by a known suspect.

2900 block of Hickory Street – Harassment

A report for harassment was taken.

1900 block of Sandefer Street – Harassment

A report for harassment was taken.

3800 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault

A victim was assaulted outside a south Abilene business during an argument.

1900 block of Oak Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene residence where one relative was arrested for assaulting the other.

4800 block of W Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in south Abilene during the course of a traffic stop.

4100 block of Danville Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

Officers responded to deadly conduct in north Abilene.

Arrests

Robert Nettles – Warrant

Nettles was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding and was found to have an active warrant.

Tamara Branton – Theft of Property

Branton is accused items worth $213 into a wagon where her child was riding. She then passed all points of sale without paying.

Austin Chevrie – Warrant

Chevrie was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding and was found to have an active warrant.

Raymond Lott – Driving While Intoxicated

Lott was involved in a minor accident. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when officers responded. Breath analysis samples showed his blood alcohol levels to be .279 and .283.

Adelina Mulaj – Theft of Property

Mulaj was caught on camera switching tags on merchandise and concealing items into Walmart bags. She was then seen passing all points of sale. $173 worth of items were stolen.

Filippo Comparetto – Theft of Property

Comparetto was caught on camera switching tags on merchandise and concealing itmes into walmart bags. She was then seenp assing all points of sale. $173 worth of itens were stolen.

Wilbert Stanch – Criminal Trespass

Stanch is accused of sneaking into an apartment and squatting. He crawled through a vent to get inside. He refused to leave and was arrested.

Jeremy Helser – Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property

Helser is accused of trying to take $306 worth of merchandise then leaving the store without paying.

Steven Schobert – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Schobert was contacted as a driver and sole occupant of a vehicle that had expired plates. He was acting nervous and couldn’t sit still, so officers had him step out of the vehicle and found a firearm.

Domingo Pacheco – Public Intoxication

Pacheco was seen walking down the street yelling. He told responded officers he was lost and admitted he had just left a bar. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Brennan Taylor – Driving While Intoxicated

Taylor was pulled over for going 57 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. Responding officers smelled the odor of alcohol and noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated. His blood was drawn via warrant.

Jerkayla Stinnett – Possession of Controlled Substance

Stinnett was contacted during a traffic stop for no front license plate and no rear license plate light. She admitted to having marijuana on her person. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Charlie Alsides – Driving While Intoxicated

Alsides was contacted during a traffic stop for rolling through multiple stop signs. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Two open tall boys of beer were found – one was empty and one still had liquid inside. He failed to complete any field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant.

Andrew Pedroza – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest

Pedroza was pulled over for going 74 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. He refused to pull over until officers used an air horn.

Maricella Sliva – Assault Threat

Silva is accused of scratching a victim during an argument.

Melinda Hernandez – Assault Family Violence

Hernandez is accused of assaulting her son about an argument over his girlfriend. She allegedly struck him in the face, causing a bloody nose.

Chelsea Francis – Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Francis was contacted during a disturbance at a local gas station. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and kept yelling and screaming. A subsequent search of her person after arrested yielded used needles and a meth smoking pipe.

Frank Mendoza – Evading Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

Officers responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where Mendoza was showing sign of being intoxicated. HE was also seen tossing a white bag into the grass, which was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Stefanie Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was pulled over for expired license plates and was arrested.

Johnny Walker – Warrant

Walker was contacted at his residence and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Sonya Guerra – Driving While Intoxicated

Guerra was pulled over for driving at a high rate of speed and not having any lights. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath Analysis exams showed her blood alcohol levels to be 0.144 and 0.133.

Andrew Hamby – Driving While Intoxicated

Hamby was pulled over for driving a high rate of speed. He was driving too fast and evading officers. They then found his vehicle flipped on its top. Hamby was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and admitted to drinking a 12 pack of beer. He was arrested and breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.133 and 0.130.

Stephen Bilberry – Public Intoxication

Bilberry was contacted for refusing to leave an Abilene strip club. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He refused to get in a taxi the club had called for him. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Juan Garcia Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez was contacted after falling asleep behind the wheel on an Abilene roadway. Officers saw an empty bottle in the backseat and he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.091 and 0.087.

MISDEMEANOR CITATION ISSUED – Noise Violation

A suspect was issued a citation after police received multiple complaints about loud music.

Andy Cantu – Warrant

Cantu was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested for outstanding warrants.

Frederick Brooks – Warrant

Brooks was contacted in reference to a call for service and was found to have outstanding warrants.

Angela Brown – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance

Brown was pulled over for possibly drinking and driving. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Upon arrest, acetaminophen + codeine was found in her bra.

Paul Arriola- Warrant, Evading Arrest

Arriola was contacted during a check welfare call for driving the wrong way on the road. He refused to pull over for a good while after officers attempted to stop him.

Rebecca Moreno – Assault Family Violence

Moreno was arrested after police responded to a report of a disturbance.

Carlton Lovato – Public Intoxication

Lovato was contacted in reference to a theft and was consuming a can of beer. He was also exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and admitted to stealing a phone from a business. He also told officers he was in the process of purchasing methamphetamine.

Tommy Gilbreath – Warrant

Gilbreath was contacted for running a stop sign and was found to have an active warrant.