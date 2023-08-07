Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Arrests

800 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect is accused of stealing clothing and cigarettes from an Abilene store.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

An iPhone was reported stolen in Abilene.

5500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A business owner reported three televisions worth nearly $4,500 were reported stolen after a suspect purchased the TVs then returned the boxes with different (smaller and older) TVs inside.

800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A report for Theft of Property was taken in north Abilene.

1200 block of Matador Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported she left her cell phone worth $1,000 in a bathroom.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing makeup worth $120

1100 block of Hickory Street – Forgery

A report for forgery was taken after a suspect drafted a false document in order to defraud a victim from property.

900 block of Luzon Street – Harassment

A report for harassment was completed.

700 block of Veterans Drive – Assault

A known suspect assaulted a victim at a south Abilene gas station.

1700 block of N 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was hit in the face by her live-in boyfriend.

1400 block of Lillius Street – Assault

An assault family violence report was taken.

4700 block of Pamela Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of pulling a firearm on her husband during an argument.

1600 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was taken.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for debit card/credit card abuse was taken in south Abilene.

500 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene. The victim refused to press charges.

1200 block of S 14th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported another family member hit her, causing her pain.

2900 block of Grand Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.

1300 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Harassment

A victim was threatened with physical bodily harm as well as harm to his property.

400 block of Merchant Street – Theft of Property

A lawn mower and weed cutter were reported stolen from an Abilene home.

1300 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect was arrested and transported to jail for an Assault Family Violence incident.

1000 block of ½ Chestnut Street – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

A suspect was arrested after admitting to assaulting her boyfriend.

2300 block of Robertson Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Terroristic Threat, Fear of Imminent SBI

A known suspect threatened his girlfriend with imminent serious bodily injury and/or death. She was in fear for her life and wished to press charges.

2500 block of Old Ironsides Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene. He was arrested.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in south Abilene.

100 block of Riverside Park – Criminal Trespass Habitation

A suspect was taken into custody for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

1300 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at a south Abilene convenience store.

1100 block of Plum Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect punched her during an argument.

3100 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

2100 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

Cigarettes worth $271 were reported stolen. The suspect was seen grabbing multiple cartons of cigarettes then fleeing the store.

2900 block of Airport Boulevard – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A car rental company reported a customer did not return a vehicle they had rented.

1400 block of Graham Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered his home and stole firearms, a cooler, and money worth more nearly $1,400.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A scanner worth $300 was reported stolen.

1200 block of Locust Street – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect stole a food processor and pitcher worth $500.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene. She did have a minor injury.

1300 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $700 was reported stolen in Abilene.

2400 block of Barrow Street – Burglary of Habitation

Officers responded to a burglary of a habitation in south Abilene.

2200 block of S 27th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A suspect is accused of using his vehicle to attempt to assault two victims. He fled the scene after crashing into a pole.

3500 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect took nearly $5,000 in cash from an Abilene business.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of an assault, where she says her boyfriend threw her out of his car.

Arrests

Michael Waite – Warrant

Waite was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Jose Acala – Possession of Marijuana

Alcala was contacted during a traffic collision. He was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Angelina Ticossi – Theft of Property

Ticossi was contacted in reference to a theft in progress, where she is accused of stealing from an Abilene store.

Cassandra Clinton – Warrant

Clinton was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of slapping her girlfriend and the manager of a property she was trespassed from.

Antonio Pena – Public Intoxication

Pena was contacted during a call for service, where he was seen trying to climb a fence. He said he was hiding and was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Joseph Martin – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Martin was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca Ramsey – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ramsey was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Gordon – Assault Family Violence

Gordon was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated and allegedly struck his brother in the back of the head with an unknown object.

John Glenewinkel – Driving While Intoxicated

Glenewinkel was contacted after a traffic accident and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Beatrice Brown – Aggravated Assault

Brown is accused of threatening to murder someone in her house who was refusing to leave. She was arrested.

Rhiana Titus – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Titus was contacted while roaming the hallway of a hotel completely naked. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested. She had to be restrained with leg restraints.

Ambria Brekke – Driving While Intoxicated

Brekke was contacted while driving 50MPH in a 40 MPH zone. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Marcia Stevenson – Driving While Intoxicated

Stevenson was contacted during a crash and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Mark Sivells – Tampering with Evidence, Public Intoxication

Sivells was arrested for tampering with evidence and public intoxication.

Dominic Bracamonte-Harrell – Possession of Marijuana

Bracamonte-Harrell was contacted after he was seen asleep in his vehicle and officers smelled marijuana. They then found he was in possession of 1.1 pounds of marijuana.

Jose Lopez-Avilez – Assault Pregnant Person

Lopez-Avilez was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of pushing and victim to the ground.

Paula Heaton – Assault Threat/Contact, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Heaton is accused of hitting her boyfriend several times.

Patrick Duffy – Driving While Intoxicated

Duffy was contacted while in the drivers seat of a vehicle. He was passed out and showing signs of being intoxicated.

Jeffrey Ingle – Warrant

Ingle was contacted in reference to a traffic stop for failing to signal. He did have an active warrant for his arrest.

Warren Sapp – Assault Family Violence

Sapp was contacted during a disturbance call. He’s accused of punching his girlfriend in the face. She did have a visible injury.

Alvin Hanson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Hanson was contacted in a known drug area after committing traffic violations. He was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Kylee Miller – Warrant

Miller was contacted during a traffic stop for driving with no headlights. She was then found to have a warrant for her arrest.

Gabriel Gonzales-Castillo – Driving While Intoxicated

Gonzales-Castillo during a traffic stop for speeding and missing a headlight. He was then found to be intoxicated.

Rosalia Marentes – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Marentes was contacted during a call for service, where she was found to be intoxicated.

Darrell Jones – Assault Family Violence

Jones was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of being aggressive toward his girlfriend.

Ana Bustillos – Assault Family Violence

Bustillos was contacted during a disturbance at her boyfriend’s parent’s house and was arrested.

Eric Walker – Criminal Trespass

Walker was contacted after he was seen in the area of a convenience store he had been trespassed from previously.

Stuart Taylor – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Taylor was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be intoxicated behind the wheel. He was then arrested.

Kevin Kutzer – Public Intoxication

Kutzer was contacted during a call for service, where he was found to be asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Micaela Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted and found to have an active warrant.

Wyndell Yates- Assault Family Violence

Yates was contacted during a disturbance call, where he is accused of slapping his partner across the face.

Darrell Jackson – Theft of Property

Jackson was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rosa-Linda Guel – Driving While Intoxicated

Guel is accused of fighting in the street.