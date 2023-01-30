Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that her common law husband shoved her.

4000 block of North 1st Street – Computer Security Breach

A North Abilene business reported that a known suspect accessed its files without consent. The business is pressing charges.

2400 block of South Treadaway Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A victim reported that her storage unit was broken into.

5800 block of Southmoor Drive – Family Violence Assault

A victim reported that her roommate hit her in the arm. The victim is not pressing charges.

3000 block of Highland Avenue – Violation of Bond

A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was calling and texting her, violating his bond conditions.

800 block of Formosa Drive – Theft of Property

A man reported that his wallet was stolen while in a group respite facility. About $25 worth of goods were reported taken.

200 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Trespass

A 29-year-old man was arrested for Criminal Trespass at the Abilene Public Library. He had been previously warned.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported that a suspect used her bank account without permission.

800 block of North Jefferson Drive – Family Violence Assault

A 19-year-old woman reported that her 21-year-old boyfriend slapped her in her face. The victim is pressing charges. Police reported no visible injury.

200 block of West Overland Trail – Theft of ID

A woman reported that her wallet was stolen from a North Abilene business by an unknown suspect.

4500 block of South 1st Street – Family Violence Assault

Police arrested a 45-year-old man in the APD lobby for Family Violence Assault.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Family Violence Assault

Officers responded to a problem at a South Abilene home, where a victim was found to be assaulted by her partner.

1400 block of Oak Street – Criminal Mischief

Police filed a Criminal Mischief report early Saturday morning for damages done to a South Abilene church.

400 block of Cottonwood Street – Family Violence Assault

Police took an assault report at a North Abilene home. The alleged offender was unable to be contacted.

2100 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

APD responded to a criminal mischief call at a North Abilene business, where an unknown suspect was attempting to ‘get into’ two refrigerators just outside the business. Unable to access the refrigerators, the suspect pushed one over – smashing its window. Damages were valued at $500.

5400 block of Encino Road – Family Violence Assault

A man reported that the other of his child slapped him.

800 block of Palm Street – Theft of Property

A 24-year-old victim told police his vehicle was stolen.

800 block of East Highway 80 – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole an iPhone 11, valued at $800, from a North Abilene bar.

7900 block of Tuscany Drive – Theft of Property

A woman reported her ring, valued at $14,000, stolen from her home. A suspect was named, and the victim is pressing charges.

2400 block of Swenson Street – Family Violence Assault with Previous Conviction

A woman reported that she was assaulted by her live-in ex-boyfriend while she was moving out. Police said she had minor injuries, but refused to cooperate with the investigation. The offender was arrested.

1900 block of North Mockingbird Lane – Family Violence Assault

A 28-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted while arguing with her 28-year-old husband.

1800 block of North 7th Street – Family Violence Assault

A 44-year-old man reported that his 41-year-old ex-boyfriend assaulted him at a North Abilene home. The suspect was arrested.

3400 block of Ace – Assault

Police responded to a call for service just South of Abilene. A victim reported that a known suspect hit him.

4100 block of South Danville Drive – Theft of Property

An iPhone 14 Max was reported stolen from a South Abilene home. Police said there were no suspects.

3200 block of Sherry Lane – Family Violence Assault

While responding to a domestic disturbance in North Abilene, police discovered a 32-year-old woman who said she was assaulted by her 32-year-old boyfriend. The victim is not pressing charges.

500 block of East North 20th Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported that his pickup truck was stolen from in front of his home between 9:00 p.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

100 block of College Drive – Theft of Property

A weed cutter valued at $700 was reported stolen from a North Abilene location.

2500 block of Maple Street – Theft of Property

An iPhone 6 was reported stolen from a South Abilene resident. Police said it was valued at $1,000.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Resisting Arrest

A man was arrested for Class B Misdemeanor and Resisting Arrest at a North Abilene business. He allegedly stole about $500 worth of goods.

4100 block of Danville Drive – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A fight in the parking lot of a South Abilene bar resulted in staff being injured. The suspects were identified, and the victims are pressing charges.

Arrests

William Body – Criminal Trespass

Body was contacted at the Abilene Public Library downtown. He was inside, getting off the elevator when police got in touch with him. He had previously been warned of Criminal Trespass from all City of Abilene Library locations last December. The library is pressing charges.

Matthew Morrell – Family Violence Assault

Morrell was contacted in the 4500 block of South 1st Street for Family Violence Assault. The victim and the suspect, Morrell, had allegedly been dating for the last year-and-a-half. Morrell grabbed his victim’s arm while she was operating a vehicle.

Destiny Marshall – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a problem at a South Abilene apartment complex, where Marshall was found. APD’s account says she was annoyed with her partner because she was ignoring her. Marshall then shoved her off the bed, grabbed and pushed her aggressively.

Candiace Terry – Warrant

Terry was contacted at a North Abilene home. She was discovered to have a warrant for her arrest out of Tom Green County.

Mariaha Luna – Warrant

Luna was contacted during a traffic stop near South Danville and Southwest Drives. While identifying the vehicle’s occupants, police discovered Luna had a warrant for a DWI. The vehicle’s driver and other occupants were released.

Jason Davis – Possession of Dangerous Drug, Public Intoxication

Davis was discovered on the floor of the Century Plaza, and police determined him to be obviously intoxicated. He allegedly made illogical statements and was arrested because “he was a danger to himself and not able to care for himself.” Upon searching, he was found with a dangerous drug pills including Gabapentin, Trazodone Hydrochloride, Buspirone Hydrochloride, and Topiramate. He was charged with four counts of possession of a dangerous drug and public intoxication.

Christopher Benavides – Driving While Intoxicated

Police were called for a welfare check at a 7-Eleven on 11th Street. There, police disovered Benavides asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, with the vehicle running. Opening the driver’s door, police said there was a strong alcohol odor. He was said to be displaying obvious signs of intoxication. His BAC was 0.171.

Derek Williams – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Williams was stopped in the 1800 block of North Mockingbird Lane for failing to signal a turn. Upon contact, police said they could smell marijuana. In searching his vehicle and his person, a handgun was found. Williams had a felony conviction in Texas an two in California.

Monica Mosley – Driving While Intoxicated

Mosley was pulled over on Loop 322 for a traffic hazard vehicle call. She was the only occupant in a single-vehicle crash. Police detected an alcohol odor from her person, and said she failed a field sobriety test. Her BAC was 0.161.

Barry Burks – Warrant

Police pulled Burks over in the 900 block of Ash Street for having a warrant for his arrest.

Carl Davis – Public Intoxication

Police were called out to a disturbance at the 7-Eleven on Highway 351. There, they said Davis was seen arguing and trying to fight other customers. Police said they could smell alcohol on him immediately, and he displayed obvious signs of intoxication. The convenience store’s clerk said Davis approached another customer, and started throwing punches.

Richard Mayo – Family Violence Assault with Previous Conviction

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2400 block of Swenson Street Saturday afternoon, where they made contact with a resident who said their neighbor’s son had assaulted his girlfriend in the middle of the street. The offender was named to be Mayo. After his arrest, Mayo told a booking sergeant he had taken a bottle of unknown pills before the incident.

Quincy Butler – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

During a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Clack Street, police pulled Butler over for displaying expired license plates and having only one working brake light. Upon contact, police said they could smell marijuana in the vehicle. A search of his name yielded results that showed he was a multiple-time convicted felon. Police also found him in possession of a firearm.

James Hickman – Family Violence Assault

Hickman was contacted during a disturbance call at a South Abilene apartment complex. There, a victim told police his live-in ex-boyfriend (Hickman) hit him in the face during an argument. Police found Hickman to be highly intoxicated and the main aggressor.

Larry Appleby – Driving While Intoxicated 3rd+

Appleby was contacted near the area of North 14th and Clinton Streets Saturday night, while responding to a report of a green pickup driving slowly and the driver appearing to be intoxicated, almost hitting the calling party. Police said they observed the vehicle briefly in motion on a roadway before stopping in front of his house. As he was walking from his vehicle to his home, Appleby was contacted by police who said he exhibited signs of intoxication.

Priscilla Del Rio – Warrant

Del Rio was contacted during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of North 6th Street for displaying an expired registration. Police said Del Rio first gave a fake name, but a search found her true identity and showed that she had two outstanding felony warrants.

Amanda Sparks – Fraudulent Use of ID

Sparks was contacted during a traffic stop in North Abilene, for having expired tags. A K9 officer alerted to the smell of narcotics. In searching the vehicle, the arresting officer found four drivers licenses that did not belong to her, as well as a food stamp card also not belonging to her.

Gary Burgess – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of South 3rd Street, police said they saw a vehicle with a non-working tail light. Stopping the driver, they discovred Burgess to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Duglas Piura-Gonzalez – Warrant

Police stopped Pirua-Gonzalez for making a wide right turn on Poplar Street. While checking him out, police said he had a local warrant for driving without a license.

Zane Castro Navarrete – Driving While Intoxicated with Open Container

Police stopped Castro Navarrete in North Abilene for speeding while pedestrians were crossing the road. Upon contact, police said they smelled alcohol.

Nina Curtis – Resisting Arrest, Assault of Public Servant

Police responded to a hotel where an employee said they had asked Curtis to leave several times, but she refused and was not a guest of the hotel. When an officer used his radio to call for backup, Curtis reportedly bit him, breaking skin.

Adam Hendry – Family Violence Assault, Injury to Child

While responding to a disturbance call in the 3100 block of South 12th Street, a victim told police her husband (Hendry) pushed her to the ground and held her down, inducing an anxiety attack while she held their 3-month-old son.

Clarence Whitfield – Warrant

Police responded to a possible crash on Loop 322, where they found Whitfield with a front tire blowout. He was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Josue Delagarza – Unlawful Restraint/ Family Violence

Responding to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street, officers said they could hear a woman crying inside the home. Delagarza refused to open the door to officers after knocking, and police forced entry. Police determined that Delagarza was keeping his victim inside the home without consent, not allowing her to leave.

Joshua Hernandez – Resisting Arrest, Theft of Property

Hernandez was reportedly seen stealing goods from the North Abilene Walmart, which totaled to more than $450. After exiting the store, a uniformed officer approached him and he attempted to run off. The officer tackled him to make an arrest.

Adam Nino – Warrant

While investigating an incident at The Ugly Lime bar, police ran a check on Nino which brought back a Taylor County warrant for for burglary.