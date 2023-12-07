Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of S 4th Street – Burglary of Building

A report for burglary of a building was taken.

3100 block S 2nd Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her south Abilene apartment was broken into by an unknown suspect.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a home in south Abilene where a victim reported her boyfriend hit her in the head and fled the scene.

2500 block of Maple Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect had stolen her wallet.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a known suspect stole shampoo, conditioner, and toothpaste.

2800 block of Northshore Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole money from her purse.

Arrests

Guadalupe Deanda – Theft of Property, Failure to Identify, Warrant

Eric Molina – Warrant

William Thurman – Possession of Controlled Substance

Tomasa Guerra – Warrant

Robert Deleon – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Lakimberly Sanders – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Jazmyn Johnson – Public Intoxication

Telvin Sapp – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance