Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of N 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where a victim declined to press charges.

500 block of Sammons Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim contacted police due his girlfriend stealing his vehicle.

100 block of Orange Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported his ex did not bring back his vehicle after he let her borrow it.

200 block of Pleasant Hill Drive – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported her husband hired someone to clean their house, and she suspects they stole a gift card and bracelet.

2200 block of N 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

A man is accused of pushing his ex during an argument, causing her to strike a rail.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim filled out a packet for identity theft.

3800 block of American Drive – Theft of Property

A trailer was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported tools worth around $2,500 were stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

Police reported a game console and shoes worth $300 were stolen.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Aggravated Robbery

A report for aggravated robbery was taken in south Abilene.

6500 block of Lake Road – Indecent Assault

A report for Indecent Assault was taken in north Abilene.

Arrests

Eric Salsberry – Warrant

Salsberry was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Richard Wright – Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency, Public Intoxication

Wright is accused of making calls to a crisis line and threatening to cause a “ruckus”. He was placed under arrest for terroristic threat.

Walter Swane – Public Intoxication

Swane is accused of exposing his genitals in an Abilene business. When contacted, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Tracy Keele – Public Intoxication

Keele was contacted while walking in the road and showing other signs of being intoxicated. He refused medical help for a laceration on his face and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Willandra Hollis – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hollis was contacted during a traffic stop and gave consent for officers to search her vehicle. She was found to have a syringe in her bra. She also had identifying information from at least 10 different people in her possession, including credit cards, social security numbers, DOBs, DL #s, checks, a birth certificate, and a certified copy of the title of someone else’s vehicle. She also had homemade bongs and syringes in her vehicle.