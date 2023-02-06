Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was completed for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle worth $45,000 was reported stolen.

3800 block of Concord Drive – Theft of Property

A bicycle worth $800 was reported stolen.

3100 block of Palm Street – Continuous Violence Against Family

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her numerous times.

1400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole airpods worth $250.

700 block of Grape Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported someone charged $88 to his account.

1400 block of EN 10th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone stole $50 from his room in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed by her ex-husband.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported his personal information was used to open a fraudulent account in his name.

5800 block of Southmoor Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault in south Abilene

3000 block of West Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in north Abilene. She did sustain visible injuries but does not wish to press charges.

3000 block of Paul Street – Continuous Violence Against Family

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

Ashes were reported stolen during a burglary.

3800 block of American Drive – Criminal Mischief

A monitor worth $400 was reported stolen.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect made claims of an assault at a south Abilene business.

5800 block of Hartford Street Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported a television worth $40 was reported stolen.

3000 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

3900 block of Purdue Lane – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported two unknown suspects gained entry inside their vehicles. Nothing of value appeared to be taken.

3500 block of Catclaw Drive – Forgery

A report was taken for forgery after an unknown suspect used a counterfeit bill to make a purchase.

800 block of Swiftwater Drive – Terroristic Threat of Family

A victim was threated by a known suspect in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Service

A suspect was arrested after leaving a store with $500 worth of merchandise without paying.

800 block of Alisons Way – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

300 block of Arnold Boulevard – Assault

A report for assault was taken.

1700 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend in north Abilene.

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal Trespass at a north Abilene hotel.

1200 block of Lakeside Drive – Theft of Property

Two cell phones worth $1,3000 were reported stolen.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-husband assaulted her.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported their door was kicked in at a south Abilene apartment complex.

1100 block of S San Jose Drive- Public Intoxication

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his ex-spouse and for public intoxication

1300 block of Willow Pond Road – Forgery to Defraud of Harm Elderly

Police received a report where an elderly person was scammed out of money.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was intentionally damaged.

2800 block of Button Willow Parkway – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report was taken for fraudulent use of identifying information.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Burglary of Habitation

A cellphone and two cameras were reported stolen during a burglary in Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Habitation

A computer and food were reported stolen from an Abilene apartment.

2100 block of Highway 351 – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in north Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

$30 in cash was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3200 block of S 23rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported unknown suspects damaged his motorcycle.

400 block of Pine Street – Theft of Firearm

A pistol, tools, charging cords, and water were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for taking $161 of merchandise from an Abilene store.

1600 block of S 14th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was attacked by unknown individuals.

1300 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend struck her during an argument, causing her to feel pain.

800 block of Graham Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported her ex-husband made threats against her.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a key worth $1.

300 block of Palm Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her pitbull puppy worth $50 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Jeremy Dotson – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Dotson is accused of using a hatchet to threaten a victim.

Jacob Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Jose Gallegos – Possession of Controlled Substance

Gallegos was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Andrew Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint

Rodriguez was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he is accused of pushing a victim, causing injury to her leg. He also restrained her while she was reaching for her phone and prevented her from leaving the room.

Joshua Gosson – Warrant

Gosson was contacted in reference to a wanted person and was arrested.

Chevin Brothers – Possession of Controlled Substance

Brothers was contacted during a crash where he admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. Methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

Derek Plunkett – Warrant

Plunkett was contacted in reference to active warrants and was arrested.

Ruben Medrano – Public Intoxication

Medrano was contacted at an Abilene bar and was found to be intoxicated. He was from out of town and had no place to stay for the night, so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Joel Flores – Driving While Intoxicated

Flores was contacted for operating a motor vehicle in Taylor County. He was driving against the flow of traffic and swerving. He did not stop initially, and when he finally did, he was showing signs of being intoxicated. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.064 and 0.059, which is below the legal limit. He was arrested, however, because he had a loss of mental/physical facilities while driving.

Tracy Hightower- Warrant

Hightower was contacted during a traffic stop for expired plates and was found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A meth pipe then fell out of this suspect’s pants and he was issued a citation.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be near a meth pipe.

Jonathan Elias Cuadrado – Driving While Intoxicated

Cuadrado was pulled over for driving 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was showings signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Gilberto Garcia – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence

A vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe, which dash cam shows him throwing out the window.

Aneesa Bacon – Driving While Intoxicated

Bacon was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. She was arrested and her blood was drawn via warrant.

Jose Munoz – Assault Family Violence

Munoz is accused of slamming his wife’s face on the floor during an argument.

Timmy Claybrook – Assault Family Violence

Claybrook is accused of dragging a victim into another room, causing her to hit her knee on a coffee table.

Ambrosia Rodriquez – Theft of Service

Rodriquez is accused of exiting a store with more than $500 worth of merchandise she did not pay for.

Sammy McKinney – Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McKinney was contacted at a gas station, where he was outside yelling and screaming. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

Wilcoxen was contacted during a disturbance at a location he had been warned from previously.

Patrick Allen – Warrant

Allen was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted for failing to signal before turning and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of a meth pipe and was issued a citation.

Tiffany Matthews – Warrant

Matthews was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Rebekah Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated

Gonzales was contacted following a single-vehicle crash. She was exhibiting sings of being intoxicated and failed mulitple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.120 and 0.110.

Daisy Torres – Driving While Intoxicated

Torres was pulled over after running into a curb and damaging her tire. Officers found her trying to operate the vehicle and she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.219 and 0.217.

Leonza Hunter – Evading Arrest

Hunter refused to pull over after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. He was eventually stopped at a dead end and was found to be in possession of an unidentifiable blue pill and marijuana.

Essie Bow – Disorderly Conduct

Bow is accused of ringing a random person’s doorbell then screaming on their porch. This victm’s neighbor also reported Bow did the same thing.

Maxie Williams – Driving While Intoxicated

Williams was contacted following a crash and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0,089 and 0,087.

Elizabeth Pelletier – Warrant

Pelletier was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Joshua Seevers – Warrant

Seevers was pulled over for speeding and was found to have outstanding warrant.

Michael Menjares – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Menjares was contacted for yelling, cussing, and talking to himself in public while kicking at passing cars. He was showing other signs of being intoxicated on a drug and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. He was also found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe.

Keith Fields – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Fields was found to be within 1000 feet of an address he was not supposed to be at.

Isabella Rose – Theft of Property

Rose is accused of putting items into her grandfather’s wheelchair cart, including a DVD player. She was seen motioning for him to leave the store and they both left with $161 worth of goods.

Deborah Moore – Public Intoxication

Moore was contacted after yelling, cursing, and stumbling while walking in public. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Joseph Moore – Public Intoxication

Moore was contacted during a disturbance. He’s accused of shining a flash light at his neighbors and yelling profanities. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.