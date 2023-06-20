Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect shattered the rear windshield to the victim’s vehicle.

4000 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Indecent Assault

A victim reported she was indecently assaulted by a female coworker.

4600 block of Coachlight Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported known suspects damaged her vehicle.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim stated known suspects were texting alarming, harassing, and annoying text messages.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A witness reported a suspect concealed $3 worth of food into a bag without paying.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Pregnant Person

Police responded to a pregnant person at the hospital who alleged her father assaulted her.

1300 block of Harmony Drive – Aggravated Robbery

A victim reported someone kicked in his door.

Arrests

Ronald Polk – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Polk was acting intoxicated and refused to leave a location he was asked to stay away from.

Emily Narayan – Warrant

Narayan was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Gary Rogers – Driving While Intoxicated

Rogers is accused of operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway. He was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Laura Trevino – Warrant

Trevino was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Brian Williams – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Williams was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant. He also gave a false ID initially.

Marty Stringer – Criminal Trespass

Stringer was contacted at a gas station, where he was possibly armed with a gun and harassing EMT staff in the parking lot. He was arrested for criminal trespass because he had been warned from the property previously.

Josiah Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted for riding his bicycle at night without a headlight and was found to have an active warrant.