Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Cottonwood Street – Burglary of Building

An unknown man reportedly cut the fence of a city cemetery. Once in the perimeter, he entered a maintenance shed and took several undisclosed items.

2200 block of South 13th Street – Burglary of Building

A 19-year-old woman told police tools were stolen from her shed during the week. The stolen tools include a Lincoln welder tool and 6 more all valued at more than $2,500. She is wanting to press charges.

3100 block of South 12th Street – Theft of Property

A man told police he was scammed out of nearly $500 when he tried renting a property from someone claiming to be the owner.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

An APD school resource officer responded to a Criminal Trespass in-progress call late Friday night to find a suspect who had been warned of trespass. Police also discovered that they stole two D cell batteries valued at around $11.00.

1800 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A building’s tenant reported that an unknown suspect busted his front glass door, causing about $500 in damages.

600 block of Green Valley Drive – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect broke into a vacant home in North Abilene, and stole a washer and dryer valued at about $1,350 altogether.

4100 block of Potomac Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A South Abilene business reported stolen property of a residence by an unknown suspect. A stove and a light fixture were taken, valued at $250.

800 block of Amarillo Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his wallet stolen by a known suspect. He said his wallet contained $1,100 in cash.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A store told police that a known suspect discounted and allowed other known suspects to shoplift on multiple occasions. They said they lost about $1,500 and want to press charges.

700 block of Carver Street – Burglary of Building

A church reported its building was burglarized of musical instruments valued at more than $500.

1300 block of North Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A business told police a former employee stole more than $1,100 from the establishment, and they would like to press charges.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Department store employees at the Mall of Abilene told police a woman stole around $250 worth of clothes from the store. The suspect was detained on-scene for an investigation. The store is pressing charges.

4400 block of Crawford Drive – Robbery

APD took a robbery report at a gentlemen’s club in South Abilene. Two unidentified suspects assaulted a victim and took his watch in an unprovoked attack.

1400 block of Burger Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Police were called out to an injured subject scene Sunday evening at a North Abilene home. A man told police he was attacked with a knife by a known suspect who then ran off. Police said the victim had a minor cut on his stomach. The victim wants to press charges. Police are investigating.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Theft of Property

Cash, an X-Box, and medication was reported stolen in South Abilene. Stolen goods were valued at nearly $2,700.

1700 block of Green Street – Burglary of Building

A woman reported that the shed in her North Abilene backyard was burglarized. Stolen items include cookware, a printer, and two lawnmowers all valued at $3,500. Police said there are no suspects at this time.

1600 block of Marshall Street – Theft of Property

A man reported that a $2,000 trailer was stolen from his property.

Arrests

Dayshaun Colen – Possession of Marijuana

Police pulled Colen over in the 3300 block of South 27th Street for not displaying a front license plate. Upon contact, the arresting officer said they noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle. Between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana was found.

Matthew Garrett – Public Intoxication

Dispatched to the 5300 block of Encino Road Friday morning about a disturbance, police talked with a family member, Garrett, who was reportedly on meth. Garrett declined APD’s advice to stay in his home for his safety. After going in and out of the home multiple times, police said he walked into the street. Then, he was arrested because he was deemed a danger to himself and others. Garrett had two local public intoxication convictions from 2021 and 2022.

Joshua Montoya – Criminal Trespass

After allegedly causing a disturbance at an Abilene Public Library, Montoya was contacted at the library, sitting inside. Police said Montoya knew he had been warned of trespassing in the past. The library wants to press charges.

Joshua Whitaker – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Whitaker was contacted when police were called out to a disturbance at and apartment complex in the 1100 block of Orange Street. Police said he ran from police after being told to stop. Whitaker was eventually arrested and discovered to have a warrant for his arrest.

Lanell Hall – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Hall reported to police that she was stabbed. Upon police arrival, an officer noted that she did have a small wound on her right arm. A victim was contacted off-scene, and said Hall stabbed him in the arm with a steak knife. His stab wound was a severe laceration to the left arm, according to police.

Shelbi Barrett – Driving While Intoxicated

Barrett was pulled over near North 3rd and Graham streets around 6:45 p.m. Friday after being seen driving on the wrong side of the road. Before police stopped her, another driver reported her for weaving in and out of traffic lanes, hitting a curb, and traveling into oncoming traffic multiple times. Police said Barrett spoke with slurred speech and performed poorly on a sobriety test. She allegedly admitted to taking Xanax and Adderall.

Ronald Milsap – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Milsap was bulled over in the 1600 block of Ambler Avenue for having a faulty brake light. A K9 alerted an officer, prompting a search. Milsap told police he had drug paraphernalia in the car and gave the officer what he called “dope.” Police confirmed the contents to be .57 grams of meth.

Amanda Vandervlist-Hubbard – Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass

Police made contact with Vandervlist-Hubbard at the Pine Street Taco Bell after 1:00 a.m., after receiving reports of her trying to enter vehicles and throwing rocks. She first gave police a fake name, then said her husband and son were inside the Taco Bell- which also turned out to not be true. She was walking around bare foot, causing a disturbance, and putting herself in danger, police said. The officer also said she didn’t show signs of mental health problems, but did appear to be under the influence of narcotics. Vandervlist-Hubbard was warned of Criminal Trespass from Taco Bell, said she understood, but insisted her family was inside, and refused to leave.

Anthony Hale – Driving While Intoxicated

Hale was pulled over in the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard for allegedly driving 54 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police said Hale displayed signs of intoxication, and performed poorly on a sobriety test. His BAC came back at 0.083.

Danielle Guglielmetti – Driving While Intoxicated

Guglielmetti was contacted during a crash rescue near Cal Young Park after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Her vehicle was found floating in a creek, and she was found near the car. Guglielmetti allegedly told police she missed her turn while driving, and admitted to drinking at two bars before crashing. Police said her speech was slurred and she had difficulty balancing.

Ross Rudolph – Family Violence Assault

Rudolph was contacted during a disturbance call in the 900 block of Carver Street at 6:00 a.m. Saturday. He allegedly told police he and his wife were arguing about her cheating on him. While Rudolph’s wife was inside her vehicle, he said he got upset and threw a barbecue grill at the driver door, causing it to break and cut her arm.

Katie Carter – Theft of Property

Police were called about a shoplifting incident at the Dillard’s department store at the Mall of Abilene. A Texas State Trooper told APD Carter was seen taking clothes and hiding it inside a blue handbag. The trooper allegedly asked Carter if she could search her bag, which she refused. Carter was then detained until APD could arrive. The store valued the stolen clothing to be nearly $250, and said it wanted to press charges.

Gabrielle Wright – Criminal Trespass

Wright was contacted at a home in the 1200 block of Burger Street, on a couch. A victim told police he wanted Wright to leave the home, and police asked her to leave multiple times but she refused.

Rebecca Garcia – Family Violence Assault

A victim told police Garcia was his ex-girlfriend and she hit and bit him after an argument. Police noted a visible injury on his face.

TJ Turner – Possession of Marijuana

Turner was contacted while in the driver’s seat of a parked car in a private driveway in the 1700 block of North 11th Street. Police said he was obviously intoxicated and saw a 6-pack of beer within reach. The officer also said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, but Turner had refused to identify himself at that point. The officer said they searched the vehicle to find more than 6 grams of marijuana on the driver’s floorboard.

Wesley Frye – Warrant, Family Violence Assault with Previous Conviction

Police responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Butternut Street, where Frye allegedly punched his boyfriend in the face multiple times. The victim said he wants to press charges. During Frye’s arrest, police discovered he had an active warrant out of Callahan County for Probation Violation.

Daniel Arsiaga – Family Violence Assault

Arsiaga was contacted in the 1600 block of Portland Avenue where a fight was reported between he and his girlfriend. The victim told police he slapped her in her face, pushed her to the ground, then kicked her left side twice. The officer said she had consistent visible injuries. The victim said she would press charges.

Shakeia Speed – Public Intoxication

Speed was contacted at Tequilas Night Club in reference to her attempting to fight multiple people early Sunday morning. Police said she exhibited obvious signs of intoxication, and proved to be a danger to others.

Dominic Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated

Moreno was pulled over in the 1000 block of Red Hawk Circle for speeding after 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Upon contact, police said Moreno displayed signs of intoxication. His BAC result was 0.175.

Noah Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Garcia was pulled over in the 3000 block of Southwest Drive at 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police said Garcia was obviously intoxicated.

William Brooks – Driving with Invalid License with Previous Conviction Suspended

Brooks was pulled over in the 2100 block of South 2nd Street after 4:00 Sunday morning for not having a front license plate. Police discovered Brooks had a suspended drivers license and two prior convictions of DWLI.

Matyas Angong Manyang – Violation of Bond/ Protective Order

Police pulled Angong Manyang over in the 1100 block of South 1st Street for a “lawful traffic stop.” During the investigation, the officer checked the driver and the vehicle’s occupants. The check shoed that Angong Manyang had an active protective order, which he was in violation of.

Kelsey Hall – Driving While Intoxicated

Police responded to a crash in the 1400 block of North Mockingbird Lane after 4:00 a.m. Sunday. They made contact with Hall who ended up performing poorly to a sobriety test.

Emilio Hernandez – Public Intoxication

Hernandez was found sleeping on the sidewalk near South 18th and Barrow streets. Police said he was obviously intoxicated.

Taylor Phillips – Public Intoxication

Phillips was contacted at the Neighborhood Walmart in reference to a disturbance. Police found him to be intoxicated and a danger to himself and others.

Stephen Martinez – Family Violence Assault

On an injured subject call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police said Martinez and his girlfriend’s argument developed into a physical fight. The victim told police Garcia slapped and punched her, pulled her hair, threw her to the ground, and threw a small object at her. The responding officer said the victim had visible injuries. She is pressing charges, and requested a protective order.

Jeremy Martin – Theft of Property, Resisting Arrest

Martin was seen by Dollar General employees stealing items and hiding them in his clothes, then tried to take off. Reports say he did pay for one Pepsi. When he left the store, he allegedly ignored commands to stop, and was about to run off when a peace officer grabbed his arm. He then resisted arrest. Police also discovered Martin had four prior theft convictions.

Dieme Kayiranga – Family Violence Assault, Evading Arrest

Kayiranga was contacted in reference to him assaulting several family members at a home in the 2400 block of Hollis Drive just before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Police said Kayiranga ran away when he saw them approaching, which began a foot chase. Kayiranga was eventually caught and placed in handcuffs. Kayiranga allegedly: Assaulted his 58-year-old mother by shoving her into a door and slapping her, she had visible injuries; punched his 28-year-old sister in her face, cutting her eyebrow; pulled the braids out his 19-year-old sister’s head and scratched her chest. The victims said they would not press charges.