Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Terroristic Threat, Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A suspect is accused of damaging property while being reckless. He also pulled out a knife and made a threatening statement.

2000 block of Summers Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her in north Abilene. A report for Assault Family Violence was taken.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported her ex was harassing her via social media.

3200 block of Iris Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his firearm worth $1,100 was reported stolen from his vehicle overnight.

1700 block of Pasadena Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown person entered his home and stole watches, figures, and a painting worth a total of $5,250.

2700 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A report for theft of property was taken.

8700 block of Saddle Lake Spur – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

An unknown suspect filed for an received a small business administration loan in the amount of $147,000 using the information of a local business.

3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

Two victims were arrested for theft from an Abilene department store.

2700 block of Beech Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A report for Adult Protective Services was taken.

500 block of EN 16th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim states she was pushed against a wall during a verbal altercation.

5200 block of Western Plains Avenue – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance where a resident of a group home is accused of damaging property without effective consent and also assaulting a staff member.

400 block of Sammons Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

1700 block of S 21st Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was completed in north Abilene.

900 block of Cedar Street – Burglary of Habitation

Officers responded to a call for service in south Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

600 block of Westwood Drive – Warrant

A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was taken in north Abilene.

1200 block S San Jose Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her children’s father had pushed her into a wall, causing her pain.



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a shoplifter at a local business, where $330 worth of items were reported stolen.



500 block of S Leggett Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend, and she does wish to press charges.



4800 block of W Stamford Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing a purse from her former co-worker.



3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing $750 worth of items from an Abilene department store.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Terroristic Threat

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.



5500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A computer worth $1,300 was reported stolen in south Abilene.



3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was completed in south Abilene.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A neighbor is accused of striking a fellow neighbor during an argument.

4700 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A traffic stop led to an investigation for fraud/possession of identifying information.

2000 block of N 20th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a domestic disturbance in north Abilene, where a suspect was assaulted by his girlfriend.



500 block of Chapel Hill Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her. He was gone upon arrival.



1200 block of Lillus Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Assault Impede Breath

A report for Assault Impede Breath was taken in south Abilene.

2700 block of Grape Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a suspect broke into his home through a window and was warned of criminal trespass.

200 block of N Jefferson Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported suspects knocked on her door and tried to sell him pills then got mad when he refused.

2000 block of Burger Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect stole his phone and also $520 from his CashApp account.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a motor vehicle was stolen.

1500 block of S 8th Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone was reported stolen in south Abilene.

2900 block of S 20th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect stolen $1,020 worth of cash from her wallet.

1100 block of Yorktown Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend’s mother.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance was reported in north Abilene.

Arrests

Kelsey Creek – Theft of Property

Creek is accused of stealing $219 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Camille Gaskins – Theft of Property

Gaskins is accused of stealing $219 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Richard Ortega – Assault Family Violence

Ortega is accused of striking his stepfather on the head during an argument.

Mavric Hobbins – Interfer with Emergency Request for Assistance, Assault Family Violence

Hobbins is accused of pushing his girlfriend into a wall during an argument.

Eric Walker – Public Intoxication

Walker was seen acting intoxicated outside an Abilene hospital. He was being a danger to himself and others and was arrested.

Christopher Murillo – Public Intoxication

Murillo was pulled over during a traffic stop on an electric bicycle. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Daniel Oletu – Assault Family Violence

Oletu was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of punching a victim on the head and face. She did have visible injuries.

Amanda Vandervlist-Hubbard – Burglary of Habitation

Vandervlist-Hubbard is accused of entering a home that was under construction through a broken window.

Carolyn Ortiz – Assault Family Violence

Ortiz was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of breaking items including glass, during an argument.

Jay Gonzalez – Warrant

Gonzalez is accused of assaulting a victim then fleeing on foot. He was then found to have active warrants.

Christian Worthington – Public Intoxication

Worthington is accused of trying to fight patrons at a local bar and was arrested.

Fabian Vasquez – Driving While Intoxicated

Vasquez was pulled over for speeding and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Crystal Melser – Warrant

Melser was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Jose Vasquez – Public Intoxication

Vasquez was contacted during a disturbance where he was accused of acting strangely and making others feel uncomfortable. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Shaquawn Moore – Assault Family Violence

Moore was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of assaulting a victim while intoxicated.

Darrell George – Driving While Intoxicated

George was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Geroge Graham – Assault Threat/Contact

Graham is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend during an argument.

Eric Walker – Assault Threat/Contact

Walker is accsued of assaultling a vicitm. He was also being aggressive toward officers when questioned.

Angel Villarreal – Theft of Property

Villarreal is accused of stealing $330 worth of merchandise from a south Abilene store.



Adriana Ortiz – Theft of Property

Ortiz is accused of stealing $330 worth of merchandise from a south Abilene store.

Saundra McCraney – Public Intoxication

McCraney is accused of being in the street with an alcoholic drink in her hand, cursing and yelling at other residents. She was contacted on the road and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Veronica Pixley – Theft of Property

Pixley is accused of taking $742 worth of items from an Abilene store.

Olivia Gonzales – Warrant

Gonzales was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

William LaHoud – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

LaHoud was contacted during a disturbance and was showing signs of being intoxicated on an unknown substance. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Angelica Flores – Warrant

Flores was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rogelio Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted in reference to a stolen vehicle and was found to have an active warrant.

Justin Wright – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Wright was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of identifying information.

Michael Petrillo – Assault Family Violence

Petrillo is accused of hitting his daughter during an argument and pushing her to the ground. She did have visible injuries.

Kasie Andrade – Public Intoxication

Andrade was contacted during a disturbance where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Darrell Willmon – Public Intoxication

Willmon was contacted for walking in the middle of the road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was seen naked in the front yard of a home. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. He is known for wandering around while intoxicated and flashing people.

Deven Bailey – Public Intoxication

Bailey was contacted while walking in the center of a public roadway. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Marty Stringer – Public Intoxication

Stringer injured himself after breaking a beer bottle at a local hotel. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

David Glass – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Glass was contacted during a call for service. He was found holding a knife and a methamphetamine pipe was also sticking out of his jacket pocket.

Greg Copher – Criminal Trespass

Copher is accsued of breaking a window to a property he had been trespassed from previously. He was arrested.

William Body – Public Intoxication

Body is accused of threatening staff at an Abilene store. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jeromy Elliott- Warrant

Elliott was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested.

Isabel Cadena – Theft of Property

Cadena is accused of passing all points of sale at an Abilene store with $103 worth of merchandise she had not paid for.

Amanda Jimenez – Warrant

Jimenez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Elias Kabandana – Warrant

Kabandana was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have active warrants.

Lynda Gonzales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Gonzales was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was then found to be in possession of a white crystal substance.

Rhye Jones – Assault Family Violence

Jones is accused of ripping a chain off his girlfriend’s neck during a disturbance where they were both intoxicated.