Dak Prescott shares video on Instagram, says he’s thankful for support after ankle injury

DALLAS, Texas (KDFX) – Dak Prescott shared a video on Instagram and expressed his gratitude for people’s support following his gruesome ankle injury.
In the one minute and 35 second video Prescott said he wanted to tell everyone that he is doing well.
“I can’t thank you enough for all your love’ your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming from teammates to family to friends to fans, ” Prescott said.
He said he was heading to see the doctor for the first time after having surgery on his leg.
Prescott also told fans that he was “in great spirits.”
