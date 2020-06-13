Dallas agrees to temporary ban on less-lethal police weapons

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, demonstrators gather at a rally to protest and demand an end to institutional racism and police brutality, in Portland, Maine. As a new generation steps up, activists and historians believe there’s important work for white people: Listening to black voices and following rather than leading, for one, and the deep introspection it takes to confront unconscious bias and the perks of privilege that come just from being white. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials have agreed to a 90-day ban on the use against demonstrators of such weapons as tear gas and other less-lethal police crowd-control weapons.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay approved late Thursday a consent decree in which Dallas police agree not to use against peaceful demonstrators smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, Mace or other chemical agents.

They also agree to not fire such impact projectiles as rubber bullets, bean bags or sponges. Tasia Williams and Vincent Doyle sued the city and police after police rubber bullets injured them during two separate Black Lives Matter marches in Dallas.