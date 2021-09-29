Dallas apartment building partially collapses after natural gas explosion

DALLAS (KXAN) — A southeast Dallas apartment building has partially collapsed following a natural gas explosion and fire Wednesday morning, according to NBC sister station KXAS.

The apartment is at the Highland Hills apartment complex, which is on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive near Paul Quinn College. Dallas Fire reported it started working the structure fire around 10:30 a.m. and that people may have been pinned inside.

There are currently no confirmed reports of injuries. KXAS says multiple ambulances are at the scene, however.

Video from the scene shows windows exploded outward and damage to one of the two-story buildings in the complex. It’s not known how many people have been displaced from the building.