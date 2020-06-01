Dallas begins making arrests as Texas cities enforce curfews

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police made dozens of arrests in downtown Sunday night to enforce a nighttime curfew that was expected to be in place for several days.
The curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Squad cars and police on foot quickly moved in to pick up anyone still on the streets downtown and police said more than 70 were arrested.
The curfew was put in place to prevent a repeat of violence that broke out after the death of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by police.
