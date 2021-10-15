Hot start for Dallas Cowboys boosting business at Abilene restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Dallas Cowboys haven’t started a season with a 4-1 record since 2016, and haven’t won four in a row since 2018.

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys have done both this season, and Big Country sports bars and restaurants are reaping the benefits.

Mulligans is one of many seeing an uptick in business as the ‘Boys continue their winning ways.

Owner and longtime Cowboys fan Jack King said in previous seasons Cowboys fans had lost interest because of mediocre play, but called this season a “night and day” difference.

King said that fans will come in droves on Sunday afternoons to watch America’s Team on the 15 televisions lining the bar’s walls.

Carrying three extra employees is one way King helps ease the workload, but said he wouldn’t have it any other way.

He called the atmosphere “boisterous” and “on a completely different pitch.” King said that it will get so loud inside, that he could be in a completely different room and know when the Cowboys score as the fans erupt.

He said he has high hopes for the rest of the season for the Cowboys, and said he predicts that they will make a deep run in the playoffs.