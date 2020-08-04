Dallas Cowboys Top World’s Most Valuable Sports Franchises

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry of Tennessee will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag after failing to reach long-term deals with their teams. Prescott is set to make $31.4 million after earning slightly more than $4 million under his four-year rookie contract. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year negotiated for more than a year without coming to terms on a deal. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Despite the pandemic preventing the tradition of sports around the globe, Forbes set out to proves that some teams are as valuable as ever with their annual list of most valuable sports franchises around the world.

On top, the Dallas Cowboy’s come in first at $5.5 billion in value. The number two spot goes to the New York Yankees, valued at $5 billion. The new York Nicks take third position as the NBA’s most valuable team at $4.6 billion in value.